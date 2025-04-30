PHILIPPINES, April 30 - Press Release

April 30, 2025 Bong Go condoles with victims of Vancouver Lapu-Lapu Day Tragedy; calls for justice and continued support for Filipinos abroad Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims who perished during the Lapu-Lapu Day street festival tragedy in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday, April 27. Senator Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers and member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, said he is one with the Filipino community in mourning this horrific incident. "Ako po ay nakikiramay sa mga pamilya at kaibigan ng mga binawian ng buhay sa nangyaring karahasan sa Vancouver, Canada. Patuloy rin ang aking dalangin na sana ay tuluyang gumaling din ang mga nasaktan dahil sa insidenteng ito," he said in a statement. "Kinokondena ko ang pangyayaring ito. Buo naman ang aking tiwala sa mga Canadian authorities upang mabigyan ng hustisya ang mga biktima sa lalong madaling panahon," he added. At least 11 people lost their lives and several others were injured after a vehicle plowed through a crowd attending the Filipino community's celebration of Lapu-Lapu Day, an annual event commemorating the heroism of the indigenous Filipino leader who resisted Spanish colonization. Authorities identified the suspect as 30-year-old Kai-Ji Adam Lo, who now faces eight counts of second-degree murder. "Ang isang masayang araw sana upang ipagdiwang ang kagitingan ng ating bayaning si Lapu-Lapu ay napalitan ng dahas at lungkot," he said. There are reports that the alleged suspect had previous encounters with local Canadian police authorities because of his mental health condition. "If this is so, I trust that the necessary professional interventions be given too. Violence has no place in a civilized society," Go stressed. The senator also underscored his unwavering support for Filipinos living and working abroad, emphasizing that no matter where they are in the world, they will always have an ally in him. Go's advocacy for the protection and promotion of migrant workers' welfare has been a constant priority throughout his career. Among his key legislative initiatives was the creation of the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), a landmark agency designed to streamline and strengthen government support for overseas Filipinos. The DMW was officially established through Republic Act No. 11641, which was signed into law by then-President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021, with Go as an author and co-sponsor. Further demonstrating his commitment, Go has filed Senate Bill No. 2297 to institutionalize the OFW Hospital in Pampanga, ensuring healthcare access specifically for overseas Filipino workers and their families. He also filed SBN 2414, known as the "OFW Ward Act," which mandates the creation of dedicated OFW wards in all Department of Health hospitals nationwide. As the Filipino community in Vancouver and around the world grapples with the tragedy, Senator Go reaffirmed his call for unity, compassion, and vigilance to ensure that celebrations of culture and heritage remain safe for everyone. "As Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers and member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, I call upon the Department of Migrant Workers and the Department of Foreign Affairs to extend all assistance to our kababayan affected by this senseless violence," he said.

