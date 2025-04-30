Banco Itaú Chile Announces First Quarter 2025 Management Discussion & Analysis Report

SANTIAGO, Chile, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) announced today its Management Discussion & Analysis Report (“MD&A Report”) for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the full MD&A Report, please refer to the following link:

https://ir.itau.cl/MDAQ12025

On Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. Santiago time (9:00 A.M. ET), the Company’s management team will host a conference call to discuss the financial results. The call will be hosted by André Gailey, CEO; Emiliano Muratore, CFO; and Andrés Perez, Chief Economist.

Webinar Details:

Online registration:

https://mzgroup.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_jun0W4C_RSCXLRHeMsyD4A#/registration

All participants must pre-register using this link to join the webinar. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with details to connect to the call.

Q&A session:

The Q&A session will be available for participants through the webinar, where attendees will be allowed to present their questions – we will answer selected questions verbally.

Investor Relations – Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl

Legal Disclaimer:

