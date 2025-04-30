Check Point Research Launches AI Security Report: Exposing the Rise of AI-Powered Cybercrime and Defenses

New report unveils four key AI-driven cyber threats and how organizations can outsmart attackers in an AI-driven world

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE, – Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today launched its inaugural AI Security Report at RSA Conference 2025. This report offers an in-depth exploration of how cyber criminals are weaponizing artificial intelligence (AI), alongside strategic insights for defenders to stay ahead.

As AI reshapes industries, it has also erased the lines between truth and deception in the digital world. Cyber criminals now wield generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to obliterate trust in digital identity. In today’s landscape, what you see, hear, or read online can no longer be believed at face value. AI-powered impersonation bypasses even the most sophisticated identity verification systems, making anyone a potential victim of deception on a scale.

"The swift adoption of AI by cyber criminals is already reshaping the threat landscape,” said Lotem Finkelstein, Director of Check Point Research. “While some underground services have become more advanced, all signs point toward an imminent shift - the rise of digital twins. These aren’t just lookalikes or soundalikes, but AI-driven replicas capable of mimicking human thought and behavior. It’s not a distant future - it’s just around the corner.”

Key Threat Insights from the AI Security Report:

At the heart of these developments is AI’s ability to convincingly impersonate and manipulate digital identities, dissolving the boundary between authentic and fake. The report uncovers four core areas where this erosion of trust is most visible:

AI-Enhanced Impersonation and Social Engineering: Threat actors use AI to generate realistic, real-time phishing emails, audio impersonations, and deepfake videos. Notably, attackers recently mimicked Italy’s defense minister using AI-generated audio, demonstrating that no voice, face, or written word online is safe from fabrication.

Threat actors use AI to generate realistic, real-time phishing emails, audio impersonations, and deepfake videos. Notably, attackers recently mimicked Italy’s defense minister using AI-generated audio, demonstrating that no voice, face, or written word online is safe from fabrication. LLM Data Poisoning and Disinformation: Malicious actors manipulate AI training data to skew outputs. A case involving Russia’s disinformation network Pravda showed AI chatbots repeating false narratives 33% of the time, underscoring the need for robust data integrity in AI systems.

Malicious actors manipulate AI training data to skew outputs. A case involving Russia’s disinformation network Pravda showed AI chatbots repeating false narratives 33% of the time, underscoring the need for robust data integrity in AI systems. AI-Created Malware and Data Mining: Cyber criminals harness AI to craft and optimize malware, automate DDoS campaigns, and refine stolen credentials. Services like Gabbers Shop use AI to validate and clean stolen data, enhancing its resale value and targeting efficiency.

Cyber criminals harness AI to craft and optimize malware, automate DDoS campaigns, and refine stolen credentials. Services like Gabbers Shop use AI to validate and clean stolen data, enhancing its resale value and targeting efficiency. Weaponization and Hijacking of AI Models: From stolen LLM accounts to custom-built Dark LLMs like FraudGPT and WormGPT, attackers are bypassing safety mechanisms and commercializing AI as a tool for hacking and fraud on the dark web.

Defensive Strategies:

The report emphasizes that defenders must now assume AI is embedded within adversarial campaigns. To counter this, organizations should adopt AI-aware cyber security frameworks, including:

AI-Assisted Detection and Threat Hunting: Leverage AI to detect AI-generated threats and artifacts, such as synthetic phishing content and deepfakes.

Leverage AI to detect AI-generated threats and artifacts, such as synthetic phishing content and deepfakes. Enhanced Identity Verification: Enhanced Identity Verification: Move beyond traditional methods and implement multi-layered identity checks that account for AI-powered impersonation across text, voice, and video—recognizing that trust in digital identity is no longer guaranteed.

Enhanced Identity Verification: Move beyond traditional methods and implement multi-layered identity checks that account for AI-powered impersonation across text, voice, and video—recognizing that trust in digital identity is no longer guaranteed. Threat Intelligence with AI Context: Equip security teams with the tools to recognize and respond to AI-driven tactics.



"In this AI-driven era, cyber security teams need to match the pace of attackers by integrating AI into their defenses," added Finkelstein. "This report not only highlights the risks but provides the roadmap for securing AI environments safely and responsibly."

The full AI Security Report 2025 is available for download here and join the April 30 livestream for more insights about the report.

Follow Check Point via:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies

X (Formerly known as Twitter): https://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware

Blog: https://blog.checkpoint.com

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.



MEDIA CONTACT: INVESTOR CONTACT: Liz Wu Kip E. Meintzer Check Point Software Technologies Check Point Software Technologies press@us.checkpoint.com ir@us.checkpoint.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.