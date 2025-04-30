FrontFundr Shatters Records, Releases 2024 Community Capital Report

FrontFundr Reports Record-Breaking $68.3M Raised as Canadians Embrace Equity Crowdfunding

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FrontFundr, Canada’s leading equity crowdfunding platform, today unveiled its 2024 Community Capital Report, showcasing a groundbreaking year that signals a major shift in Canada’s private investing landscape. In 2024, the platform facilitated an impressive $68.3 million in capital across 66 successful campaigns, more than doubling the amount raised in 2023. This milestone marks a turning point in how Canadians are engaging with private markets and demonstrates the growing appeal of equity crowdfunding.

Since its launch in 2015 through December 31, 2024, FrontFundr facilitated over $258 million in capital through nearly 28,000 investments through its online platform, solidifying its leadership in Canada’s fast-growing equity crowdfunding sector. The platform now holds an impressive 93% market share under the National Instrument 45-110 Startup Crowdfunding (prospectus) Exemption, underscoring its pivotal role in democratizing access to capital for early-stage companies.

Noteworthy campaigns in 2024 include Blossom Social, which raised $1.35 million in just 3.5 days, and Edison Motors, which secured $2.4 million in 2024 alone—setting new benchmarks for crowdfunding success in Canada.

"Equity crowdfunding is no longer a niche alternative; it’s becoming a central component of how Canadians invest in the future they want to build," said Peter-Paul Van Hoeken, Founder and CEO of FrontFundr. "Our growth reflects a broader movement toward the retailization of private markets, empowering the public to participate, providing emerging companies better access to capital, and creating a more inclusive financial system."

Key highlights from the 2024 report include:

Investor Growth: Women now represent 26% of investors; individuals aged 30–39 were the most active investors.

Sector Leadership: Finance led with over $55 million raised, followed by strong growth in technology, cleantech manufacturing, and food & beverage.

Regional Highlights: Ontario led with $35.6 million raised, followed by British Columbia and a resurgent Alberta, with notable growth across the Prairies.

Strong Portfolio Performance: 87% of FrontFundr-funded companies remain active, with 13.7% achieving liquidity events—including notable 2024 exits from Hempalta and Liquid Wind.

Platform Innovation: New features like a redesigned investment workflow, the launch of FrontFundr Elite Circle, and a partnership with StartEngine offering access to U.S. AI deals fueled a 17% increase in average investment size and a 97% increase in new investors.



Platform innovations—including a streamlined investment journey, the launch of FrontFundr Elite Circle, and a partnership with StartEngine to access U.S. Accredited Investor-only opportunities—helped boost average investment size by 17% and nearly double new investor sign-ups.

“This report captures a pivotal moment for Canada’s private markets,” said Trieste Reading, VP of Growth at FrontFundr. “2024 wasn’t just a breakout year for FrontFundr — it signaled a broader shift in how Canadians think about investing and ownership. Canadians are stepping up to back the businesses and causes they care about — and that’s changing the future of finance.”

The release of the 2024 Community Capital Report comes at a time of growing global momentum to expand access to private markets. This shift was underscored by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s 2025 annual letter, which called for democratizing private market opportunities so everyday investors—not just the wealthy—can benefit from the returns of economic growth. As FrontFundr approaches its 10th anniversary in 2025, the platform remains steadfast in its mission to open doors for all Canadians to invest in businesses that reflect their values and shape the future.

The full Community Capital Report 2024 is available at https://info.frontfundr.com/blog/community-capital-report-2024-from-slow-burn-to-a-breakout-year .

About FrontFundr

FrontFundr is Canada’s leading private markets investing platform, empowering startups and growth-stage companies to raise capital from their biggest supporters—everyday Canadians. Since 2015, FrontFundr has enabled thousands of investors to access vetted investment opportunities in private companies, from promising startups to established growth businesses. Whether you're a seasoned investor or making your first-ever investment, FrontFundr makes it easy to participate in building the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Canada. Learn more at www.frontfundr.com .

Media Contact:

Trieste Reading

VP of Growth, FrontFundr

Email: trieste@frontfundr.com

Phone: +1 (604) 910-5074

Website: www.frontfundr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.