Mountainside Joins Northwell Direct Network to Offer Best-in-Class Addiction Treatment

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountainside Treatment Center is pleased to be named an in-network provider with Northwell Direct, owned by Northwell Health, New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer.

Northwell Direct is the leading direct-to-employer solution for the greater New York Metro, delivering enhanced access and affordability through our high-value network [1] , employer-based health and wellness services, and concierge navigation experiences. Offering an exclusive direct-to-employer health care network including more than 30,000 providers, this expansive network ensures holistic support for employee health, helping employers maintain a resilient and productive workforce.

Mountainside is a nationally acclaimed provider of substance use addiction treatment services for inpatient, outpatient and telehealth care in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and Massachusetts with physical locations in New York City, Long Island, Westchester and Fairfield counties.

“Our relationship with Northwell Direct allows us to extend our services and reach a wider population of individuals and families in need,” said Andre Basso, Chief Executive Officer at Mountainside Treatment Center. “Our overlap between outpatient and inpatient care, with proximity to Northwell’s largest sites, helps to best support their employees, neighbors and communities. The synergies between our locations ensures that Northwell’s clients have access to premiere substance use disorder providers.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Mountainside Treatment Center to our distinguished network of providers,” said Nick Stefanizzi, Chief Executive Officer at Northwell Direct. “At Northwell Direct, whole-person health is a cornerstone of our approach, and expanding access to high-quality behavioral health resources is crucial. This relationship further strengthens our commitment to supporting the well-being of employees, their families, and the communities we serve.”

Mountainside’s clients have benefited from its extensive continuum of care since its inception in 1998.

Clients have access to a comprehensive range of addiction treatment services, including:

Detoxification: A medically supervised process to safely manage withdrawal symptoms.

Residential Treatment: A structured program providing constant support in a safe and therapeutic environment.

Outpatient Services

Partial Hospitalization (PHP) & Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOP): Flexible programs allow individuals to receive intensive treatment while continuing their daily lives, living at home.

Outpatient Programs: Provide ongoing support and therapy, including individual, group, and family sessions, to address underlying issues and develop coping skills.



Mountainside has reshaped the lives of more than 25,000 alumni and is committed to providing the highest quality of care in a compassionate and healing environment. Their holistic approach incorporates a variety of evidence-based therapies, including cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavior therapy (DBT), and motivational therapy (MT). They offer a range of complementary therapies, such as yoga, meditation, and acupuncture, as well as free community resources such as weekly support groups and events.

[1] The Northwell Direct Network is provided by the Northwell Direct Administrative Services Organization, Inc.

About Northwell Direct

Northwell Direct uses an integrated health care management approach to help employers bend the cost curve, improve productivity and keep their employees and customers healthy. It brings together Northwell Health’s expertise in occupational health, infectious disease, workforce safety, employee benefits and wellness best practices to provide employee health plan solutions and a broad range of customized services to employers across industries, including retailers, schools, sporting and entertainment venues and others throughout the NY metro area.

About Mountainside Treatment Center

Mountainside believes that everyone is capable of achieving recovery. Compassionate, best in class staff provides comprehensive treatment with a holistic approach for you and your loved ones delivered inpatient, outpatient and virtually. This has been our approach since our founding in 1998, positively reshaping the lives of over 30,000+ alumni. We do more because we care more. We believe in every one of our clients who walks through our doors – before they believe in themselves. We see the strengths and values in people that addiction often eclipses. And we work to help clients discover these qualities so they can have fun and live a fulfilling life without substances. What’s more, we understand that addiction impacts the entire family. We are a leader in family programming to help members in their support for their loved ones in treatment. Mountainside has been nationally recognized as one of the first to have ASAM 3.7, TJC and CARF accreditation as a leader in substance use disorder and drug and alcohol treatment. We encourage you to learn more about how we do more and care more at mountainside.com .

