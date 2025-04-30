CIRRO E-Commerce enters Polish market and joins E-Commerce Connect Poland as a platinum sponsor

WARSAW, Poland, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIRRO E-Commerce, a leading global e-commerce logistics solution provider, announces its official entry into the Polish market. To mark this strategic expansion, the company will participate as a Platinum Sponsor at the upcoming E-Commerce Connect Poland event on May 20-21, reflecting its dedication to supporting the growth of Poland’s thriving e-commerce ecosystem.

According to The Observatory of Economic Complexity (OEC), Poland continues to serve as a significant hub for European and global exports, with top markets including Germany, the UK, Czechia, France, and Italy. Given its strong trade infrastructure, Poland is increasingly becoming vital in European e-commerce, presenting a prime opportunity for CIRRO E-Commerce’s logistics solutions.

CIRRO E-Commerce introduces a comprehensive logistics solution for modern e-commerce. Polish merchants now gain access to end-to-end services, including the company’s delivery network in France, the Netherlands, and Italy, and reliable European shipping with 2–4 day delivery from Poland to key destinations like Germany, France, Spain, the UK, and more. Through a single API, CIRRO enables global growth with IOSS/DDP shipping, returns management, customs clearance, and full traceability.

“We are thrilled to bring CIRRO E-Commerce’s expertise to the Polish market at such a pivotal time,” said Pawel Wasilewski, Sales Manager at CIRRO E-Commerce. “Polish merchants are scaling faster than ever and need a logistics partner to keep pace with their ambitions. Our solutions are built to help them reach more customers more efficiently across Europe and beyond.”

CIRRO E-Commerce’s Platinum Sponsorship of E-commerce Connect Poland highlights a shared mission to drive sustainable e-commerce growth. The event connects top e-commerce leaders and solution providers through curated one-on-one meetings, case studies, and premium networking experiences to foster strong and lasting partnerships.

CIRRO E-Commerce is proud to support Poland’s e-commerce community and help local brands expand their reach across Europe and beyond.

About CIRRO E-Commerce

CIRRO E-Commerce is an e-commerce logistics provider committed to providing seamless, end-to-end, cross-border logistics services. Thanks to the significant strengths, the company is changing the game regarding flexibility, reliability, cost efficiency, advanced technology, and customer-centricity. These include a robust transportation network, local teams of industry experts, and an extensive physical footprint in over 40 countries, including the U.S., the UK, the EU, and Australia.

