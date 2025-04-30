Fresh Food Packaging Market Size to Mount USD 132.08 Bn by 2034 | Towards Packaging Analysis

According to Towards Packaging research, the fresh food packaging market size stood at USD 95 billion in 2024 and is predicted to exceed USD 132.08 billion by 2034, experiencing a CAGR of 3.35% from 2024 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fresh food packaging market size to record USD 98.18 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow beyond USD 132.08 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Research. The key players operating in the market are focused on adopting inorganic growth strategies like acquisition and collaboration to develop new technology for manufacturing fresh food packaging, which has estimated to drive the growth of the fresh food packaging market in the near future.

Market Overview

The packaging materials and methods utilized specifically to preserve, protect and extend the shelf-life of perishable food products like vegetables, meat, fruits, poultry, seafood, dairy, and baked goods is known as fresh food packaging. The main purpose of fresh food packaging is to keep the food safe, hygienic, and appealing while maintaining its freshness from the time it is packed until it is consumed. The main functions of fresh food packaging are protection of food from contamination (microbial, chemical, physical).

The fresh food packaging slows down spoilage caused by oxygen, bacteria, moisture and light. The fresh food packaging assists to keep food fresh longer, minimizing food waste. The fresh food packaging makes transportation, handling, and storage easier for both retailers and consumers. It provides essential information like expiration dates, nutrition facts, and handling instructions. The fresh food packaging makes products more attractive through design, enhancing marketability.

Top Materials used for Fresh Food Packaging Market

Plastic Films : Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) are commonly used for their flexibility and moisture resistance. These materials are processed through extrusion and blown film techniques to produce thin, flexible films suitable for wrapping fresh produce.​

: Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) are commonly used for their flexibility and moisture resistance. These materials are processed through extrusion and blown film techniques to produce thin, flexible films suitable for wrapping fresh produce.​ Rigid Containers : Materials like polystyrene (PS) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are molded into trays and clamshells using thermoforming processes. These containers provide structural support and are often used for items like berries and mushrooms.​

: Materials like polystyrene (PS) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) are molded into trays and clamshells using thermoforming processes. These containers provide structural support and are often used for items like berries and mushrooms.​ Paper and Board: Sustainable alternatives such as bagasse (sugarcane fiber) and recycled paperboard are increasingly used. These materials are processed into trays and wraps through molding and pressing techniques.



Major Key Trends in Fresh Food Packaging Market:

Eco-friendly and Sustainability Packaging



High demand for biodegradable, compostable, and recyclable materials like paper-based trays, bioplastics, and plant –fiber containers. Companies are moving toward lightweight, plastic-free alternatives, and minimal plastic packaging. More packaging is being made from post-consumer recycled content like recycled cardboard etc.

Rise of Active and Smart Packaging



Smart packaging includes features like QR codes, time-temperature indicators, and sensors to monitor the freshness and safety of food. Active packaging technologies like moisture regulators, oxygen absorbs, and antimicrobial coatings help extend shelf life by interacting with the food environment.

Growth in Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)



Modified atmosphere packaging is increasingly utilized, especially for fresh meat, seafood, and produce. It alters the internal atmosphere (like reducing oxygen or increasing CO₂ levels) to slow spoilage and retain freshness for longer periods.

Convenience and On-the-Go Solutions



Consumers want easy-to-open, resealable, single-serve, and portion-controlled packaging. Fresh food packaging is evolving to meet busy lifestyles, supporting ready-to-eat meals, cut fruits, salads, and meal kits.

Minimalist and Transparent Packaging



Clear packaging that lets customers see the food inside is gaining popularity, as it builds trust and appeal. Minimal design with clean labelling, fewer graphics, and eco-conscious messaging is trending.

Customization and Personalization



Brands are offering customized packaging based on customer preferences, like specific diet needs (organic, vegan, gluten-free) or local sourcing. Limited edition packaging for seasonal or regional products is also growing.

E-commerce Driven Packaging Innovations



Growth of online grocery shopping and meal delivery services demands fresh food packaging that is:

Durable for shipping

Increased Focus on Branding and Shelf Appeal



Packaging now plays a bigger role in differentiating fresh food brands on crowded shelves, with emphasis on: Premium look and feel, Storytelling about sourcing, sustainability, or health benefits

Natural and earthy colors to align with organic or fresh positioning

Regulatory Compliance and Food Safety



Strict regulations in the US, Europe, and Asia are pushing companies to adopt food-grade, BPA-free, and migration-safe packaging materials. Traceability requirements are increasing, leading to packaging with batch tracking and origin labelling.

Technological Integration for Consumer Engagement



Some brands are using augmented reality (AR) or interactive packaging (scannable codes) to offer recipes, freshness tips, or sourcing information via smartphones.

Limitations & Challenges in

Fresh Food Packaging Market:

Challenges in Labelling



Labelling challenges include labels that don't fit, stick, or cover too much of the product. Labelling is one of the most deceptively complicated food packaging concerns. You could be shocked to discover that the label is simply too large for the container when you order labels and packing. Too much of it is covered, making the product almost invisible.

Stringent Regulations and Compliance Issues



Governments are enforcing strict packaging regulations around material safety, food contact standards, labelling, and waste management. Constantly changing rules in regions like Europe (EU Packaging Directive) and North America (FDA guidelines) can increase compliance costs and slow market innovation.

Price Pressure and High Competition



The market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering similar packaging solutions. This intense competition leads to price wars, which can compress profit margins and discourage investment in innovation or higher-quality packaging.

Regional Analysis:

Asia’s Expanding E-Grocery Platforms to Promote Dominance

Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the fresh food packaging market in 2024, driven by growing population and high demand for freshly packaged food. Countries like China, India, Japan, and Indonesia have huge populations, driving massive demand for fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, dairy, and seafood. Rising incomes are shifting consumer preference toward packaged fresh foods for safety and convenience. Fast-paced urbanization increases the need for ready-to-eat and conveniently packaged fresh food products. Growth of modern retail formats (supermarkets, hypermarkets) boosts demand for well-packaged fresh foods. Online grocery delivery services like BigBasket (India), JD.com (China), and Rakuten (Japan) are expanding rapidly.

This fuels the need for durable, hygienic, and transport-safe fresh food packaging. Many Asia Pacific countries are strengthening regulations around food safety and packaging standards, encouraging better packaging practices. Asia Pacific is a global leader in the production of fresh produce (fruits, vegetables, seafood), fueling the need for efficient packaging to reduce post-harvest losses. Growing awareness about healthy eating and safe food packaging (especially after COVID-19) is driving higher adoption of packaged fresh foods.

North America’s Smart Technology to Support Rapid Growth

North America region is seen to grow at the fastest rate in the fresh food packaging market during the forecast period. North American consumers (especially in the U.S. and Canada) have a strong preference for convenient, ready-to-eat, and safely packaged fresh foods. Busy lifestyles and demand for on-the-go options drive higher sales of packaged fruits, vegetables, salads, meat, seafood, and dairy products.

The presence of major retail chains like Walmart, Kroger, Costco, and strong online platforms like Amazon Fresh and Instacart boosts the demand for durable, attractive, and safe fresh food packaging. Strict food safety regulations by authorities like the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Agency) require advanced, hygienic, and compliant packaging. Consumers expect clear labelling, transparency, and safe packaging that preserves freshness.

Latest Technologies in North America to Support the Market:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP), Vacuum packaging, Smart packaging (time-temperature indicators, QR codes for traceability) and Active packaging (antimicrobial and moisture control features). Consumers and companies in North America are increasingly focused on eco-friendly, biodegradable, and recyclable packaging. Sustainability commitments by big brands (like Nestlé, PepsiCo, Walmart) drive innovations in fresh food packaging materials and designs.

North America hosts many global packaging leaders such as: Berry Global, Amcor plc, Sealed Air and Ball Corporation These companies continuously innovate and invest in advanced fresh food packaging solutions. North America region has an efficient cold chain system (refrigerated transport and storage), which requires robust packaging to maintain food quality during distribution.

More Insights in Towards Packaging:

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

The plastic segment dominated the fresh food packaging market with the largest share in 2024. Plastics like polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and PET protect food from moisture, oxygen, and contaminants. This helps extend shelf life and maintain food safety. Plastic is light, which reduces transportation costs and carbon emissions. It's also shatterproof, unlike glass or some paper-based packaging. Plastic can be formed into films, trays, pouches, clamshells, and bottles. Plastic is cheap to produce at scale and easy to work with in high-speed packaging lines. Its thermoformability enables custom shapes and portion control. Plastic materials are easily adapted for Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) and vacuum sealing. They support resealable zippers, easy-peel lids, and smart labelling.

The paper segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Paper is biodegradable, recyclable, and renewable, making it an eco-friendlier option. It appeals to environmentally conscious consumers and helps companies meet sustainability goals. There's a strong shift in consumer attitudes favouring plastic-free packaging. Paper conveys a natural, clean, and premium brand image, especially for organic or locally sourced foods. Many governments and retailers are banning or taxing single-use plastics, which pushes the industry toward paper alternatives. Paper provides an excellent surface for high-quality printing, making it ideal for branding, product information, and labelling.

This enhances shelf appeal and consumer engagement. Paper allows airflow, which can be beneficial for packaging fresh produce like mushrooms, herbs, or bakery items that need to avoid moisture build-up. New barrier-coated paper technologies (e.g., with biodegradable or recyclable coatings) offer moisture and grease resistance, expanding its use in products like meat, cheese, or oily foods. Paperboard trays, wraps, and cartons are lightweight and cost-effective, especially with new forming technologies.

Technology Insights

The Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) segment dominated the fresh food packaging market with the largest share in 2024. MAP works by adjusting the mixture of gases (like oxygen, carbon dioxide, and nitrogen) inside the packaging to slow down the spoilage of fresh foods — especially fruits, vegetables, meat, poultry, and seafood. It extends shelf life without heavy chemical preservatives, which fits with consumer demand for "natural" and "clean-label" products.

The Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Vacuum skin packaging (VSP) is used extensively in fresh foods packaging because it offers several key benefits that help preserve food quality, appearance, and shelf life. By removing air and tightly sealing the product, VSP slows down the growth of aerobic bacteria and oxidation, keeping the food fresh for longer.

The transparent, skin-tight film allows consumers to see the product clearly, making it more appealing while also keeping it securely in place. The tight seal minimizes fluid loss and cross-contamination, which is especially important for meat, seafood, and poultry. VSP products are more compact and stackable, making them easier to transport and store efficiently.

Packaging Format Insights

The rigid packaging dominated the fresh food packaging market globally. Rigid packaging like trays, containers, and boxes provides strong physical protection against crushing, impact, and damage during transportation and handling. It helps preserve the shape and presentation of delicate or structured foods such as meats, fruits, and baked goods. Rigid materials often have excellent moisture, oxygen, and light barrier properties, which help keep food fresh and safe. Rigid packs are easy to stack, store, and display on retail shelves, improving product visibility and merchandising. Rigid packaging is often used in MAP systems to extend shelf life by replacing air with a gas mix that slows spoilage.

The folding cartons segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth during the forecast period. Folding cartons are inexpensive to produce and transport, making them ideal for packaging fresh foods like bakery items, ready-to-eat meals, and produce. They provide an excellent surface for high-quality printing, which enhances branding, product information display, and shelf appeal. While not as rigid as plastic or metal, they still offer decent protection from physical damage and contamination for lightweight fresh foods.

Typically made from renewable paperboard and often recyclable or compostable, folding cartons support eco-friendly packaging goals. They can be easily cut, folded, and shaped to fit a wide variety of products and include features like windows, compartments, or easy-open tabs. Cartons can be designed with perforations or vents to help maintain freshness, especially for produce or baked goods.

End Use Insights

The food producers & processors segment registered its dominance over the global fresh food packaging market in 2024. They handle large-scale operations, requiring consistent, efficient, and cost-effective packaging solutions to meet market demand. Producers and processors are at the start of the supply chain, allowing them to influence packaging decisions for storage, transport, and retail presentation. They prioritize packaging that maintains food safety, freshness, and compliance with health regulations, driving innovation and investment in advanced packaging technologies.

Many producers and processors own major food brands, so they invest heavily in packaging for branding, labelling, and consumer appeal. They have the capital to adopt high-tech packaging solutions like vacuum skin packaging, MAP, and smart packaging that extend shelf life and reduce waste. As major stakeholders, they are more likely to invest in packaging that complies with evolving food safety and environmental regulations. Large producers and processors often serve international markets, requiring packaging that ensures product stability and consistency across long distances.

The food shipper segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period of 2024 to 2034. The rise of online food delivery and grocery services has increased demand for secure, tamper-proof, and insulated packaging that preserves freshness during transit. As cold chain logistics improve, especially in emerging markets, food shippers need packaging that supports temperature control and longer transport times without compromising quality. Smart packaging (e.g., temperature indicators, QR codes for tracking) is increasingly used by shippers to ensure freshness and improve customer confidence. As food products are shipped longer distances, there's a greater need for packaging that ensures shelf life and integrity across international markets.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Players

Kruger Packaging

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Ball Corporation

Amcor

Sealed Air Corporation

Smurfit Kappa

Mondi

Tetra Pak

ECO GEM BIO-TECH PVT LTD.

Prafal Agro LLP

SUNN BIOTECH SUSTAINABLE SOLUTIONS

Muhurat Mithaas

Recent Breakthroughs in Global Fresh Food Packaging Market:

In August 2024, Fresh Inset, a European company, announced that it is bringing Vide+ Complex, a ground-breaking technology that fully enables the use of 1-MCP (1-Methylcyclopropene) across the supply chain, to the US market. By transforming every type of fresh produce packaging and label already in use into a smart version with customizable protection against the harmful effects of ethylene, Vide+ is transforming the supply chain without requiring a change in current operating procedures. A flagship product called Vidre+ Stickers may be customized to maximize size and dosage rate, guaranteeing efficient protection for produce that is susceptible to ethylene in any kind or size of packaging, such as cardboard boxes, bags, trays, and clamshells. There are additional options for white-label and branding.

In December 2023, Cascades announces the release of a new closed basket for the produce industry that is composed of recyclable and recycled corrugated cardboard. This new product is the newest in Cascades' range of environmentally friendly packaging and serves as an alternative to food packaging that is challenging to recycle.

In March 2025, Indian Institute Of Technology Roorkee, revealed the expansion of the eco-packaging solutions and expands shelf life of fresh produce by one week.



Fresh Food Packaging Market Segments

By Material Type

Plastic

Paper

Glass

Metal

By Technology

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP)

Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP)

Aseptic Packaging

Retort Processing

By Packaging Format

Rigid Packaging

Rigid Boxes

Folding Cartons

Food Trays

Container and Jars



By End Use

Food Producers & Processors

Food Shipper

Food Re-packers

Retailers

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





About Us

Towards Packaging is a leading global consulting firm specializing in providing comprehensive and strategic research solutions. With a highly skilled and experienced consultant team, we offer a wide range of services designed to empower businesses with valuable insights and actionable recommendations. We stay abreast of the latest industry trends and emerging markets to provide our clients with an unrivalled understanding of their respective sectors. We adhere to rigorous research methodologies, combining primary and secondary research to ensure accuracy and reliability. Our data-driven approach and advanced analytics enable us to unearth actionable insights and make informed recommendations. We are committed to delivering excellence in all our endeavours. Our dedication to quality and continuous improvement has earned us the trust and loyalty of clients worldwide.

