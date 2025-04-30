Technical Ceramics Market worth $17.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Technical Ceramics Market size is projected to grow from USD 12.2 billion in 2024 to USD 17.5 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the technical ceramics market is driven by its growing demand primarily in medical industry; and reduction in the cost of production by deploying technical ceramics in high temperature applications. The increasing demand for technical ceramics in medical devices, implants, and for bone and tooth replacement is further driving the market for technical ceramics in the medical application.

Coorstek Inc. (US) Kyocera Corporation (Japan) CeramTec (Germany) Morgan Advanced Ceramics (UK) Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (France) 3M (US) Niterra Co., Ltd. (Japan) AGC Ceramics (Japan) Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany) Elan Technology (US) Oerlikon (Switzerland)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Technical Ceramics Market:

Drivers: Increased demand for technical ceramics under extreme conditions Restraint: High costs and slow fiber production are restricting the potential of technical ceramics in key industries Opportunity: Manufacturing innovations are enhancing growth prospects for the technical ceramics market Challenge: Presence of other viable alternatives

Key Findings of the Study:

Non-oxide ceramics, by material, is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Automotive industry is anticipated to be the second largest-growing segment, by end-use industry, during the forecast period. South America is expected to be the second fastest-growing region in the global technical ceramics market, by region, during the forecast period.

The technical ceramics market, by material, is segmented into oxide and non-oxide. Globally, “oxide” command the largest market share in the technical ceramics market. Oxide ceramics are principally composed of a single phase and single-component metal oxide. They have high melting points, low wear resistance, and a wide range of electrical properties. Oxide ceramics find applications in many end-use industries such as electrical & electronics, aerospace, medical, and military & defense. They offer properties suitable for these applications, such as high fracture toughness and high wear, temperature, and corrosion resistance.

The market for ceramic matrix composites is projected to be the second largest market. Ceramic matrix composites display high strength and stiffness at very high temperatures, chemical inertness, and low density. The use of ceramic matrix composites in different end-use industries such as electronics & semiconductor, automotive, and in medical industries is growing.

Europe is the third largest market for technical ceramics. Recently, European countries has witnessed rise in medical surgeries, increasing the demand for orthopedic replacement for knee and hip boosting the demand for technical ceramics. The demand for technical ceramics is primarily driven by the presence of global manufacturers in the region, technological advancements in manufacturing, and product modernization in terms of quality and application development.

Major players operating in the technical ceramics market such as Coorstek Inc. (US), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), CeramTec (Germany), Morgan Advanced Ceramics (UK), Saint-Gobain Performance Ceramics & Refractories (France), 3M (US), Niterra Co., Ltd. (Japan), AGC Ceramics (Japan) Paul Rauschert GmbH & Co. KG. (Germany), Elan Technology (US), Oerlikon (Switzerland). These companies have dependable manufacturing facilities spread throughout important regions like North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, in addition to robust distribution networks. They have a well-established portfolio that includes reliable goods and services, a strong market presence, and effective business plans. These businesses also possess a sizable portion of the market, a broader range of products, products with more end-use industries, and use cases that span more geographic regions.

CoorsTek Inc. is engaged in the manufacturing of technical ceramics, semiconductor tooling, plastic tubing, and medical devices among other industrial products. It is one of the largest manufacturers of technical ceramics and has two subsidiaries: DEW Engineering & Development and Outlast Technologies. The company develops and manufactures a variety of advanced ceramics that can withstand extremely harsh environments and offer outstanding performance. It is working on improving its current technologies and providing critical components, assemblies, and engineered solutions to major industries worldwide. The company mainly serves the aerospace & defense, semiconductor, oil & gas, automotive, chemicals, and household durables industries, as well as heavy industries such as rail, energy, and mining. The company has developed more than 400 engineered ceramic materials for different end-use industries. It has emphasized the development of customized solutions that satisfy specific end-use requirements. The company has a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific

CeramTec offers technical ceramics through medical and industrial segments. The medical segment offers ceramic components for orthopedics, dentistry, veterinary medicine, and medical equipment. Additionally, the industrial segment focuses on the development and manufacturing of components for automotive, defense, electronics, and industrial machinery manufacturing. CeramTec is now jointly owned by CPP Investments and BC Partners Fund XI, each hold a 50% stake in the company. The company offers more than 10,000 products, parts and components made of technical ceramics as well as a variety of ceramic materials manufactured in 16 production facilities located in Europe, US, and Asia Pacific.

