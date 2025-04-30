Airport Passenger Security Market to Reach $43.2 Billion by 2033 Globally, at 10.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The airport passenger security market is driven by increasing global air traffic, rising threats of terrorism, and the growing need for advanced screening technologies. Regulatory mandates and heightened security protocols across major airports are further accelerating investments in biometric authentication, AI-based surveillance, and non-intrusive screening systems.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Airport Passenger Security Market by Airport Type (International Airports and Domestic Airports), Security Solution (Biometric Screening, X-ray and Millimeter Wave Scanners, Explosive Detection Systems (EDS), Perimeter Security Systems, Video Surveillance and Analytics, Access Control Systems, and Cybersecurity Solutions), and Component (Hardware, Software, and Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the airport passenger security market was valued at $16.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $43.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The airport passenger security market is propelled by rising global air travel and increasing concerns over terrorism and cyber threats, which drive the demand for advanced screening and surveillance systems. Governments worldwide are implementing stringent regulations and investing in smart security infrastructure, including biometrics and AI-powered monitoring, to enhance passenger safety. However, high installation and maintenance costs of advanced security technologies, along with privacy concerns, act as key restraints, particularly in developing regions. Despite these challenges, the market presents significant growth opportunities through the adoption of contactless security solutions and integrated systems, especially in the wake of post-pandemic hygiene standards. The ongoing development of smart airports and technological advancements in data analytics and threat detection further make way for market expansion.

Report coverage & details

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $16.4 billion Market Size in 2033 $43.2 billion CAGR 10.3% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Airport Type, Security Solution, Component, and Region Drivers Rise in Air Traffic and Security Threats Fuel Demand for Advanced Screening Solutions Opportunities Growth in Shift Toward Contactless and Smart Airport Security Systems Post-Pandemic Restraints High Implementation Costs and Privacy Concerns Hinder Widespread Adoption

The domestic airport segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period.

By airport type, the domestic airport segment led the global airport passenger security market in 2023 due to higher passenger volumes and flight frequencies within countries. These airports consistently invest in upgrading screening technologies to manage growing traffic efficiently. With increasing urbanization and regional connectivity initiatives, especially in countries like the U.S., China, and India, the demand for robust, cost-effective, and high-throughput security systems at domestic terminals continues to surge, ensuring their dominant market share during the forecast period.

The Cybersecurity Solutions segment to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period.

By security solution, the cybersecurity solutions servicing segment dominated the global market in 2023 as airports increasingly adopted digital infrastructure and cloud-based systems. With rising cyber threats targeting aviation systems and passenger data, cybersecurity has become a top priority. The need for real-time threat detection, secure communication networks, and data protection drives investments in cybersecurity services.

The hardware segment to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period.

By component, the hardware segment dominated the global market in 2023, and is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period due to high demand for physical screening systems like X-ray scanners, metal detectors, and biometric devices. These systems form the basis of airport security infrastructure and are essential for real-time threat detection. Continuous upgrades and replacements of aging equipment, along with technological advancements in scanning hardware, contributed to its dominance.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2033.

Region-wise, North America dominated the airport passenger security market in 2023 due to advanced airport infrastructure, high air passenger traffic, and significant government investment in security technology. The U.S., being a major hub for international and domestic flights, prioritizes stringent security protocols. The region's proactive adoption of biometric systems, AI-powered surveillance, and cybersecurity measures positions it at the forefront of innovation.

Leading Market Players: -

ANALOGIC CORPORATION

OSI SYSTEMS INC.

GARRETT METAL DETECTORS

C.E.I.A. S.P.A.

SMITHS GROUP PLC

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.

BOSCH LIMITED

SIEMENS AG

IDEMIA

ICTS INTERNATIONAL N.V.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, business expansion, partnerships, mergers, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

