Starplast USA Delivers Scalable U.S.-Based Plastic Manufacturing as Brands Rethink Global Sourcing

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starplast USA , a leading plastic injection molding manufacturer to major U.S. retailers, is expanding its high-capacity, U.S.-based production to meet the rising demand from consumer brands and commercial clients. Known for its storage organization, housewares, pet, and outdoor products, the company is now making additional capacity available to a broader range of companies — including those seeking U.S.-based subcontract manufacturing at scale.As tariff pressures and sourcing disruptions continue to reshape procurement priorities, Starplast USA is helping brands stabilize their supply chains through reliable, scalable manufacturing solutions.With two U.S. manufacturing facilities and two high-capacity distribution centers located in Houston, TX and Richmond, VA, Starplast USA provides:• Accelerated lead times — reducing delays across supply chains• Scalable production — supporting long-term growth• Straightforward pricing structure — providing sourcing teams with clarity amid tariff volatility• Innovation-driven development — streamlining product design and launch cycles• Proven performance — with major U.S. retailers“For years, sourcing teams were forced to navigate tariff volatility, shipping delays, and unpredictable costs related to global manufacturing,” said Michal Ron Gavish, CEO of Starplast USA. “We’ve proven there’s a more efficient way. Our partners gain cost control and supply chain stability — all from a trusted U.S.-based manufacturer.”To learn more about Starplast USA’s manufacturing capabilities or explore partnership opportunities, visit www.starplast.com or contact Rashe Bowie at rbowie@starplastusa.com.About Starplast USAStarplast USA is a U.S.-based plastic injection molding manufacturer and part of the Starplast Global Group, with over 58 years of experience delivering high-quality storage organization, housewares, pet, and outdoor products to major U.S. retailers. The company operates two manufacturing facilities and two distribution centers in Houston, TX and Richmond, VA, offering scalable, reliable production for consumer brands and commercial clients.

