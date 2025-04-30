MPU Hosts Sharing Session on Macao-Hengqin Opportunities in Entrepreneurship, Employment and Internships Policies

MACAU, April 30 - To nurture the next generation of talents, encourage Macao’s youth to engage with the Greater Bay Area, and inspire their involvement in the development of the Cooperation Zone, the Student Affairs Office of Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) hosted a sharing session on Macao-Hengqin Opportunities in Entrepreneurship, Employment and Internships Policies as part of its career development activity series.

The Deputy Director of the Livelihood Affairs Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, Fong Fong Tan, delivered a keynote speech offering a comprehensive interpretation of the latest employment and entrepreneurship policies and the development prospects in the Cooperation Zone. The sharing session brought together more than 100 teachers and students, with lively interactions and eager involvement marking the event.

MPU Vice-Rector Vivian Lei highlighted the country’s continuous efforts in providing new momentum for Macao’s long-term development. Since its inception, the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin has implemented various policies to foster Macao’s economic diversification and youth development, steadily enhancing connectivity between Hengqin and Macao.

With the implementation of the “Interim Measures for Supporting Macao Youth Employment in the Guangdong-Macao In-Deep Cooperation Zone in Hengqin” in 2025, Macao’s higher education institutions and students gain benefits across multiple dimensions. The university will continue to strengthen its collaboration with the Cooperation Zone, fostering youth participation in national development initiatives.

During the sharing session, Fong Fong Tan shared insights on the Cooperation Zone’s progress as it enters the second phase of development. Positioned under the “Macau + Hengqin” framework, the zone aims to attract innovative talents by promoting preferential policies. These include education, healthcare, and social security initiatives designed to create an appealing environment for living and working. Special attention was given to services for Macao youth, highlighting measures such as cross-border talent facilitation, internship and employment platforms, financial aid, entrepreneurial rewards, and subsidies. These initiatives aim to foster an enriched environment and broader opportunities for young professionals.

Student participants said that the Cooperation Zone’s policies align closely with Macao’s economic diversification goals. The sharing session expanded their career perspectives, deepened their understanding of the Cooperation Zone, and provided diverse paths for their professional development.