MPU Faculty and Students Visit National Security Education Exhibition

MACAU, April 30 - To strengthen national security awareness among faculty and students, to understand the nation’s century-long developmental achievements, and jointly to support the harmonious stability and high-quality development of the country and Macao, more than 100 faculty members and students from Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) attended the National Security Education Exhibition. The event was jointly hosted by the Macao SAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Macao SAR at the Complex of Commerce and Trade Co-operation Platform for China and Portuguese-speaking Countries. The participating faculty and students witnessed the nation’s significant progress over the past year, gaining profound understanding of how national security underpins Macao’s prosperity and stability while serving as the cornerstone for citizens’ wellbeing. Recognising their dual roles as both national citizens and youth leaders, they affirmed their commitment to protect national security collectively and to embrace innovation boldly.

MPU Rector Marcus Im led the group to visit the National Security Education Exhibition, which this year carries the theme “Ten Years of Deepening and Implementing National Security Education for All”. Marcus Im highlighted that MPU has significant achievements in recent years across academic research, educational advancement, and global influence. He emphasised the connection between the long-term development of education and national security, reaffirming the university’s commitment to uphold national security principles while cultivating patriotic values to Macao.

This year, the Macao SAR Government and the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR jointly organised an essay competition and a short video competition with the theme of “Social Security in My Heart”, with MPU students receiving six award recognitions. Student Shao Zhurun earned second prize in the university group category for his essay titled “A Safe Sailing for a Thousand Years”; students Deng Jiawen, Liao Tian, and Fan Zijing each earned third prize in the university group category for their respective essays; while student Hu Zongying received the Excellence Award. Students Li Heng, Lin Xinyu, Liu Antao, and Lee Chi Hang received the Excellence Award in the university group category for their short video submission titled “Our Ordinary Road”.

Participants in the National Security Education Exhibition included Vice-Rector Vivian Lei; Acting Secretary-General Carmen Mok; department heads of academic units, academic support and administrative departments; and teachers and students from Macao, Mainland China, and Portuguese-speaking countries.