Co-organisation of Bond Market Seminar for Judicial Personnel

MACAU, April 30 - In an effort to deepen judicial personnel’s understanding of the latest development and supervisory mechanisms of Macao’s bond market, as well as the practical experiences from mature bond markets, the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) and the Legal and Judicial Training Centre (CFJJ) of the Macao Special Administration Region (SAR) Government collaborated to co-organise a seminar titled “Bond Market Supervisory Mechanisms and Development Trends” for judges and prosecutors of the Macao SAR, with featured speakers from the AMCM as well as Hong Kong’s legal and financial sectors.

Focusing on bond market development, regulation and regional connectivity practices

At the seminar, representatives from the AMCM provided an overview of the latest development and development trajectory of Macao’s bond market, as well as the supervisory system of local bond business, including guidelines on bond issuance, registration and settlement, information disclosure, underwriting and custody, with specific case studies to illustrate the key aspects of the bond issuance process and practices. In addition, a representative from Hong Kong's legal sector was invited to share the practical implementation in handling the event of bond defaults, settlement arrangements and corresponding measures in international and neighbouring bond markets, supported by in-depth case analyses of relevant legal practices. A representative from the institution facilitating regional bond market infrastructures connectivity also elaborated on the current landscape of the bond markets of mainland China and Hong Kong, as well as the trading models and development trends under the mutual market access mechanism.

Co-hosting financial-legal training to accommodate market development

Expansion of new business models and cultivation of multi-talents are the major tasks outlined in the “Development Plan for Appropriate Economic Diversification (2024-2028)”. As Macao’s financial businesses continue to diversify, relevant laws and supervisory measures have also been gradually enhanced, leading to growing demand among judicial and legal professionals for interdisciplinary knowledge and practical expertise in the field of finance and law. In response, the AMCM and the CFJJ will continue to provide specialised training programmes on financial-legal topics for members of the judiciary and legal practitioners, in alignment with market trends and needs, thereby contributing to the sound and steady development of Macao’s modern financial services.