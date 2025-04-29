Bulk water available at Bundaleer Reservoir to help drought affected farmers

Release date: 30/04/25

Emergency water supply for livestock is now available from Bundaleer Reservoir in the state’s mid-north to assist drought-affected primary producers.

From today, a new bulk water collection point will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 4pm at Bundaleer Reservoir, which can be accessed via Wheat Sarah Road, off Goyder Highway.

The water collection point is intended to provide emergency supply for primary production only, such as for use with livestock.

Water provided directly from Bundaleer Reservoir is not suitable for drinking, preparing food or brushing teeth, as it has not been disinfected or treated before collection.

SA Water will be monitoring the uptake of water and, in response, may adjust operating hours if necessary. The Bundaleer Reservoir collection point will remain open until there is sufficient rainfall, reservoir water is exhausted or there is insufficient demand for emergency water.

This initiative has been made possible through $500,000 allocated to make bulk water available to assist primary producers as part of the State Government’s $55 million drought assistance package.

The cost of water collected from Bundaleer Reservoir is $2.11 per kilolitre. All other costs associated with establishing and maintaining this collection point are funded through the State Government’s drought assistance package.

For more information about the Bundaleer Reservoir collection point and other available drought support visit: pir.sa.gov.au/drought.

Our Government has acted on direct feedback from primary producers and have opened the Bundaleer Reservoir for bulk water supply to assist farmers to retain their core breeding stock.

This is just one of the many measures the State Government has introduced to support primary producers and regional communities across South Australia as we navigate these challenging times.

This is practical action that will deliver immediate assistance to where it’s needed.