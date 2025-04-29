Registrations open for more housing in Adelaide’s south

Release date: 30/04/25

South Australians are now able to register their interest to buy into the State Government’s housing development in Noarlunga Downs.

The first homes are expected to go on sale in the coming weeks for the 22-hectare, 626-home master-planned estate located over two parcels of land on both the east and west of Lovelock Drive in Noarlunga Downs.

The first sales release is planned for the western side of the development, with civil works already underway under an agreement with Winslow worth up to $35 million. This will pave the way for construction of the first homes to start later this year.

Registrations of interest allow prospective buyers the first opportunity at properties when they hit the market, joining a database of people specifically interested in the project.

The first release will include a mix of vacant lots and house and land packages including a range of affordable homes.

Noarlunga’s master plan includes a range of housing options, including detached homes, townhouses, and apartments.

The project will offer 20 per cent affordable housing as well as affordable rental options.

Delivered in partnership with SA Housing Trust, there will also be 80 new public housing homes.

The master plan prioritises enhanced connectivity and accessibility to nearby infrastructure and services, while featuring 12.5 per cent public open space and extensive tree canopy.

Residents will enjoy easy access to key amenities including Colonnades Shopping Centre, Noarlunga TAFE, Noarlunga Hospital, Flinders University Stadium, Noarlunga Train Station and numerous public transport links.

The State Government expects the first residents to move into the new estate next year, with the project scheduled for completion in 2031.

Interested buyers are encouraged to register their interest at www.livenoarlunga.com.au

