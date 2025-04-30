Rakovina Strengthens Board with Appointments of Yevgeniy Meshcherekov and David Kideckel

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rakovina Therapeutics Inc. (TSX-V: RKV) (FSE: 7JO), a biopharmaceutical company advancing innovative cancer therapies through artificial intelligence (AI)-powered drug discovery, is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Yevgeniy Meshcherekov and Dr. David Kideckel to the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), subject to receiving approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”). The Company also announces that Michael Liggett has retired from the Board. Subject to TSXV approval, Mr. Meshcherekov will replace Mr. Liggett as the chair of the audit committee of the Board.

Mr. Yevgeniy Meshcherekov is a seasoned financial executive and Chartered Professional Accountant, bringing over 20 years of post-designation experience across public practice, private enterprise, and public markets. His extensive background spans a range of industries, including fintech, blockchain, and family office investment management.

Mr. Meshcherekov’s career includes executive leadership roles, notably as CFO of TAAL, a publicly listed Canadian blockchain infrastructure company, and financial oversight across complex, multi-jurisdictional corporate structures. He is recognized for his expertise in financial governance, cross-border tax strategy, and regulatory compliance, as well as for building high-performing finance teams and implementing customized accounting systems.

Dr. David M. Kideckel, Ph.D., M.B.A, is the Founder and Principal of Kideckel Advisory Group Inc., where he provides fractional CFO, CBO, and capital markets services to public (TSX, Nasdaq) and private corporations. He is also a Partner at Siskos & Associates, focusing on finance and accounting-specific strategies for public and private issuers within the Life Sciences sector.

Dr. Kideckel is a Life Sciences and Financial Services industry veteran, combining nearly 20 years of industry, advisory, and capital markets experience, most recently serving as Managing Director, Head of Life Sciences & Senior Institutional Equity Research Analyst at ATB Capital Markets. David’s industry experience spans several senior healthcare & biotechnology executive roles including at Johnson & Johnson Inc. and Alexion Pharmaceuticals (acquired by AstraZeneca PLC).

Dr. Kideckel holds a Doctorate in Neuroscience & Statistics from the University of Toronto’s Institute of Medical Science and an MBA from the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Management.

These appointments signal Rakovina’s commitment to strengthening its financial, capital markets, and governance infrastructure as it prepares for upcoming milestones in drug development and market expansion.

"Yevgeniy’s and David’s combined expertise in financial stewardship, capital markets, and strategic leadership comes at a critical inflection point for Rakovina," said Jeffrey Bacha, executive chairman of Rakovina Therapeutics. "Their insights will help drive fiscal discipline, investor alignment, and operational scale as we continue to advance our AI-driven oncology programs."

The Company would also like to announce that Michael Liggett has retired from his position on the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Liggett’s extensive experience in the healthcare sector, as well as capital markets, significantly contributed to the strategic direction and growth of the Company. His leadership was integral in advancing Rakovina’s mission of delivering innovative treatments for patients battling cancer.

"Michael’s dedication to Rakovina’s vision and his invaluable guidance over the years have played an important role in shaping the company," said Jeffrey Bacha, "We are grateful for his service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About Rakovina Therapeutics Inc.

Rakovina Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical research company focused on the development of innovative cancer treatments. Our work is based on unique technologies for targeting the DNA-damage response powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) using the proprietary Deep-Docking™ and Enki™ platforms. By using AI, we can review and optimize drug candidates at a much greater pace than ever before.

The Company has established a pipeline of distinctive DNA-damage response inhibitors with the goal of advancing one or more drug candidates into human clinical trials in collaboration with pharmaceutical partners.

Further information may be found at www.rakovinatherapeutics.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Notice Regarding Rakovina Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company and its respective business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the proposed business plan of the company and other statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans,” “is expected,” “expects,” “scheduled,” “intends,” “contemplates,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “proposes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events, or results “may,” “could,” “would,” “might,” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of the company. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the company, including risks regarding the medical device industry, economic factors, regulatory factors, the equity markets generally, and risks associated with growth and competition.

Although the company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The reader is referred to the company’s most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the company’s profile page at www.sedar.com .

For Further Information Contact:

Michelle Seltenrich, BSc MBA

Director, Corporate Development

IR@rakovinatherapeutics.com

778-773-5432

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.