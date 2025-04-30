Submit Release
Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’s Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to The Eliminations on Citytv

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 14 acts moving on to The Eliminations. They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

NEW BRUNSWICK

NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

  • JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania’s Golden Buzzer**

ONTARIO

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

  • DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**

INTERNATIONAL

Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 29)

WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety

Toronto, ON

Check Out WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING’s Performance

JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician

St. Lazare, MB

Check Out JULIANNA MOORE’s Performance

BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician

Norfolk County, ON

AVA VAL – Comedy

Whitby, ON

Check Out AVA VAL’s Performance

SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance

Granby, QC

Check Out SANDRINE & ROBINs Performance

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety

London, UK

Check Out FORBIDDEN NIGHTS’s Performance 

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

Check Out FUNKYVERSE’s Performance 

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, May 6)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety

Nairobi, KENYA

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

TULGA – Variety

Mongolia

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician

Cancon, France

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician

Vaughan, ON

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

CGT.Citytv.com YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

