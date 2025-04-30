Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Canada’s Got Talent Reveals All Performers Heading to The Eliminations on Citytv

– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes available every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent on Citytv, the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Shania Twain, Katherine Ryan, Kardinal Offishall – and host Lindsay Ell selected the 14 acts moving on to The Eliminations. They are:

BRITISH COLUMBIA

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance, Vancouver

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician, Vancouver – **Kardinal’s Golden Buzzer**

NEW BRUNSWICK

THE MARTIN BOYS – Singer/Musician, Woodstock



NEWFOUNDLAND & LABRADOR

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician, Butlerville – **Shania’s Golden Buzzer**



ONTARIO

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician, Abegweit First Nation – **Howie’s Golden Buzzer**



INTERNATIONAL

Plus, key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:

Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M ( plus $50 from Howie Mandel ) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.

Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 29)

WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING – Variety

Toronto, ON



Check Out WHYTE WHYNE AND YOUNG RIESLING’s Performance

JULIANNA MOORE – Singer/Musician

St. Lazare, MB

Check Out JULIANNA MOORE’s Performance

BADUNKAFUNK – Singer/Musician

Norfolk County, ON

AVA VAL – Comedy

Whitby, ON



Check Out AVA VAL’s Performance

SANDRINE & ROBIN – Dance

Granby, QC



Check Out SANDRINE & ROBINs Performance

FORBIDDEN NIGHTS – Variety

London, UK



Check Out FORBIDDEN NIGHTS’s Performance

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON



Check Out FUNKYVERSE’s Performance

**COMING UP**

A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, May 6)

THE JAMBO BROTHERS – Variety

Nairobi, KENYA

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TULGA – Variety

Mongolia



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

THE MARTIN BOYS – Vocal Group

Woodstock, NB

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DEEDEE AUSTIN – Singer/Musician

Abegweit First Nation, PEI

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

DARREN LEO – Comedy

Toronto, ON



CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

SAI KIT LO – Comedy

Markham, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

ILLUMIN DRONE SHOWS – Variety

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

BEN KAHAN – Magic

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CHANTAAAAL – Singer/Musician

Cancon, France

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

FUNKYVERSE – Dance

Toronto, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

NICOLINA – Singer/Musician

Vaughan, ON

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

CARSIM BIRMINGHAM – Singer/Musician

Vancouver, BC

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

JACOB LEWIS – Singer/Musician

Butlerville, NL

CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

