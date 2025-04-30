HopeMakers Biannual Event Returns: A Gathering for Change, Collaboration, and High-Performance Hope

HopeMakers is ready for its biannual event in June, where changemakers will share bold visions, tackle urgent global issues, and explore ways to catalyze change in their industries and communities.

HopeMakers

From June 5th to 7th, a select group of thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers will gather once again for HopeMakers, the biannual retreat hosted by Westwood International. More than just a networking event, this invitation-only experience is a catalytic think tank—a place where bold ideas are born, refined, and launched into action with the sole mission of bringing hope to a world in need.

Hosted in the picturesque setting of Stowe, Vermont, the HopeMakers retreat fosters a community defined not by titles or accolades but by shared values: listen first, appreciate strength, and serve others. Handpicked participants engage in powerful dialogue, collaborative problem-solving, and community-building to drive real, tangible change. This gathering brings together leaders from sectors as diverse as mental health, innovation, education, corporate leadership, and humanitarian work.

“As the world continues to face complex challenges, this retreat stands as a beacon for those who believe in the transformative power of hope,” says Greg Zlevor, President and Founder of Westwood International. “This is not a conference. It’s a community. This event is a place to create the conditions for deep, honest dialogue and powerful co-creation.”

What sets HopeMakers apart is its unique, zero-solicitation atmosphere. It’s not a pitch-fest; it’s a space of authentic connection. That is why the participation is selective. While the event is open for applications, every attendee must be vetted to ensure alignment with the HopeMakers ethos. “We’re looking for people who show up with courage, humility, and a true spirit of service,” Zlevor adds. “The best minds. The biggest hearts.”

From leaders in global mental health to innovators in corporate learning, past attendees have included Eileen Krantz, global engagement lead at Harvard Business Publishing; Christine Burych, TEDx speaker and global mental health strategist; Fredda Hurwitz, global C-suite marketing executive and former CMO of NFL Europe; Nina Meyerhof, founder of Children of the Earth; Tom Burns, author and orthopedic surgeon of the US Olympic Ski Team; Mark Levy who helped Simon Sinek find his why; and Allen Fahden, global innovation expert and author, just to name a few.

Each gathering encourages attendees to share their dreams, not only for themselves but for the world. “What makes this gathering different,” Zlevor states, “is that everyone in the room is both a teacher and a learner. We’re here to get better, not bigger. To build trust, not just networks. And to serve something greater than ourselves.” Participants return home inspired with actionable tools and collaborative support to implement their ideas. “We’re building high-performance hope,” the founder adds. “This means bringing together people from every corner of society to co-create solutions that matter with intention, care, and courage.”

Media Contact

Name: The HopeMakers Media Team

Email: hello@hopemakerscollective.com





