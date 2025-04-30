AVIS BUDGET ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Avis Budget Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Avis Budget Group, Inc. (“Avis Budget” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:CAR) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Avis Budget securities between February 16, 2024 and February 10, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until June 24, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) Avis Budget crafted and implemented a plan to significantly accelerate its fleet rotation in the fourth quarter of 2024; (ii) the foregoing acceleration shortened the useful life of the majority of the Company’s vehicles in the Americas segment, thereby reducing their recoverable value; (iii) as a result, Avis Budget would be forced to recognize billions of dollars in impairment charges and incur substantial losses; (iv) all the foregoing was likely to, and did, have a significant negative impact on the Company’s financial results; and (v) accordingly, Avis Budget’s financial and/or business prospects were overstated.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Avis Budget shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648. There is no cost or obligation to you.

