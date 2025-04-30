DOEE Launches Next Phase of Solar for All with EPA Award

WASHINGTON, DC, April 29, 2025 — In celebration of Earth Month and in conjunction with the first ever DC Climate Week, the Department of Energy and Environment (DOEE) is excited to announce the expansion of the Solar for All (SFA) program made possible through a $62.45 million grant award from the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)’s $7 billion Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. The award expands the benefits of clean, solar energy to roughly 12,000 low- and moderate-income (LMI) District households. Made possible through the Inflation Reduction Act, the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and other air pollution and deliver cost savings on electric bills for overburdened households.

Established by the Renewable Portfolio Standard Expansion Amendment Act in 2016, SFA has served nearly10,000 households to date, providing an average of $500 annual savings on residents’ electric bills and resulting in around $5 million in total annual utility bill savings. DOEE’s $62.45 million award will build on critical local investments to help expand the reach of community and rooftop solar to more District households through deploying 33-43 MW of solar energy over the next five years.

“The expansion of the District's Solar for All Program is vital to the District achieving its clean energy goals, increasing access to solar energy and lowering utility costs for its most vulnerable residents.” said DOEE Director Richard Jackson. “We look forward to the future of Solar for All as the District strives for greener, more livable communities.”

DOEE has been working on the next phase of SFA alongside coalition partners the DC Green Bank, DC Sustainable Energy Utility, City First Enterprises, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Interfaith Power and Light, the Green and Healthy Homes Initiative and Groundswell.

SFA will continue to provide financing for the development of solar systems through direct incentives to solar developers for both rooftop systems on single-family homes and community renewable energy facilities (CREFs) that generate credits for community solar subscriptions. The next phase of SFA will add a revolving loan fund administered by DC Green Bank and City First Enterprises to expand financing opportunities for solar deployment in the District. Loans and incentive payments may be used together. GGRF funding will allow for roof and electrical upgrades through SFA, unlocking solar potential for more homes and buildings. The SFA expansion will also include increased outreach and support to residents as well as workforce development opportunities.

About our Partners

DC Green Bank (DCGB) - DCGB will administer a SFA revolving loan fund together with City First Enterprises offering below market interest rates to solar developers and community organizations, including nonprofits and congregations, for the development of solar projects.

City First Enterprises (CFE) - CFE partners with DCGB on the revolving loan fund, specifically targeting multi-family affordable housing developers and projects.

DC Sustainable Energy Utility (DCSEU) - DCSEU administers the SFA direct payment incentive process for solar developers.

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) - IBEW Local 26 recruits and trains DC residents for work as electricians to help meet the workforce needs of the solar industry and provide meaningful and sustaining careers to District residents.

Interfaith Power and Light of the DMV (IPL DMV) - IPL engages with congregations and other community organizations to go solar while lowering their energy costs and helping overburdened residents.

Green and Healthy Homes Initiative (GHHI) - GHHI will support single family homeowners to create a safe and healthy home environment which includes the use of clean, renewable energy. They will educate residents and contractors about home health and the environment.

Groundswell - Groundswell manages SFA community solar subscriptions and provides direct customer services to SFA subscribers, ensuring that they receive the benefits for which they are entitled.

