Free Wi-Fi offered at Moloka‘i Airport

KAUNAKAKAI, Hawaiʻi – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) announces free Wi-Fi is now available at Moloka‘i Airport (MKK). Service through Hawaiian Telcom began April 17, 2025, and is available throughout the terminal.

The fiber optic network infrastructure was installed through HDOT’s HI Connect pilot project, which improved broadband infrastructure along roads in Kalihi, Puna, Ka‘ū, Nānākuli, Wai‘anae, Mākaha and Kapa‘a. The Hawaiian Telcom 1G Fiber network can accommodate video streaming and downloads by multiple users.

“Air travel is a necessity for Moloka‘i residents to access medical care and other resources,” said Senator Lynn DeCoite. “Access to free internet while waiting for flights can help make these essential trips more efficient and comfortable. I appreciate HDOT working to connect Moloka‘i Airport.”

“Wi-Fi has been available at our larger, busier airports since 2018,” said Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Director Ed Sniffen. “Offering this free service at Moloka‘i Airport is part of our efforts to make meaningful, cost-effective improvements at our facilities for local travelers.”

MKK travelers can connect to the network by:

Turn on Wi-Fi Open your device’s Wi-Fi settings. Make sure Wi-Fi is enabled. Connect to the Airport Wi-Fi SSID Look for the official airport network name (SSID) in the list of available networks. “HI Connect Free Wi-Fi” Tap or click to connect. Wait for the Captive Portal Page to Open After connecting, a browser window or pop-up should automatically appear. If it doesn’t: Open a web browser (like Safari, Chrome, or Edge). Go to any website (like example.com). You should be redirected to the Wi-Fi login/acceptance page. Accept the Terms & Conditions Review the terms of service and privacy policy. Tap or click Accept. Confirm Connection Once accepted, the captive portal will usually redirect you to a confirmation or welcome page. You can now browse the internet.

