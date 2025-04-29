Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,948 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,879 in the last 365 days.

Sun City Flowers Braces for Record-Breaking Mother’s Day Orders in One of America’s Largest 55-Plus Communities

Sun City Flowers (suncityflorists.com) logo gold and black

Sun City Flowers Mother's Day 2025 woman holding flowers

Sun City Flowers Mother's Day 2025 woman holding bouquet of flowers

Sun City Flowers Mother's Day 2025 woman holding flowers next to Arizona desert

SUN CITY, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sun City Flowers (SunCityFlorists.com) today announced enhanced preparation efforts for Mother's Day—Sunday, May 11, 2025—to accommodate record demand in Sun City, Arizona, one of America's largest 55-plus communities, where the median age is 72.5 and over 38,000 residents live.

Recognizing the significant number of mothers, grandmothers, and great-grandmothers living in local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, Sun City Flowers is proactively coordinating deliveries directly with these communities. This ensures bouquets arrive seamlessly, delighting recipients who might otherwise be unable to celebrate in person.

"Mother’s Day is especially meaningful in Sun City, where nearly every resident either is a mother or has a mother figure to honor," said a Sun City Flowers spokesperson. "We are coordinating closely with local nursing homes and assisted living centers to ensure these cherished community members are celebrated and remembered."

Mother's Day Preparation Highlights:

Coordinated Facility Deliveries: Scheduled deliveries to local nursing homes and assisted living centers in Sun City, Sun City West, Surprise, Peoria, and Youngtown for smooth distribution and timely arrival.

Extended Hours: Expanded floral studio operations from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. between May 8 and May 10, accommodating special arrangements and last-minute orders.

Increased Delivery Capacity: Lions Club International doing deliveries - proceeds will be donated.

Ordering Information:

Residents and families are encouraged to place orders by Wednesday, May 7 to ensure availability of premium flowers including Oriental lilies, ranunculus, and Ecuadorian roses. Same-day delivery remains available until noon on Mother's Day.

About Sun City Flowers

Established in 2019, is a premier florist delivering in Sun City, Arizona, devoted to crafting breathtaking floral arrangements. Their passion for blooms shines through each bouquet, meticulously designed to reflect the essence of any special occasion, whether it's a joyous celebration, romantic gesture, or a solemn tribute. From sympathy pieces to weddings and everything in between, Sun City Flowers' creations captivate hearts and bring smiles to faces, promising same-day delivery and personalized service to ensure every floral experience is exceptional

Anthem Pleasant
Postal Notice
+1 623-444-2985
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sun City Flowers Braces for Record-Breaking Mother’s Day Orders in One of America’s Largest 55-Plus Communities

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more