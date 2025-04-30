Mega Foods Officially Launches Mega Chili Powder at Besame Mucho Festival in Austin, Texas

Mega Chili Powder

Mega Foods celebrated the official launch of Mega Chili Powder at this year’s Besame Mucho Festival in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mega Foods celebrated the official launch of Mega Chili Powder at this year's Besame Mucho Festival in Austin, Texas, an event known for blending music, culture, and flavor into one unforgettable experience.

Festivalgoers were among the first to taste this new launch, either on its own or paired with its perfect match: Chamoy Mega. Fans lined up to sample bold flavor combinations with fruits, veggies, and drinks and took home limited-edition merch and giveaways. The activation also featured a photo opportunity that captured the fun and flavor of the moment.

"We couldn't have asked for a better setting than Besame Mucho to launch Mega Chili Powder," said the Brand Manager at Mega Foods. "It's a celebration of Latin flavor, community, and creativity, just like our brand. The festival attracts not only a strong Latino audience but also a growing number of people from diverse backgrounds who are genuinely passionate about Mexican culture. Seeing people light up after that first taste was exactly what we hoped for."

The MEGA Toppings Lineup

Mega Toppings are designed to elevate your snacking game. Whether it's fruits, beverages, candies, or ice cream, these toppings are made to add a sweet, tangy, spicy punch rooted in the urban-Mexican flavor experience. The line includes Chamoy Mega Original, Chamoy Mega Picosito, La Limonera, and now: Mega Chili Powder.c

Introducing Mega Chili Powder

Crafted with 100% natural chilies, a splash of lime, and sea salt, Mega Chili Powder is free from preservatives and artificial colors. It's bold but family-friendly, with just the right kick. This chili powder completes the MEGA flavor experience, enhancing everything from snacks to beverages with the signature "swicy" (sweet + spicy) profile that Mega fans crave.

Together, Chamoy Mega + Mega Chili Powder create The Ultimate Flavor Duo, a uniquely balanced topping combo that's hard to replicate and impossible to forget.

More Than Just a Launch

With the success of this debut, Mega Foods reinforces its commitment to bringing modern, high-quality Mexican-inspired flavor experiences to consumers across the U.S.

MEGA CHILI POWDER will be available soon at retail stores and online nationwide.

Mega Foods continues to establish itself as a leader in the food industry by betting on creativity and collaborating with other brands to expand its portfolio. Its commitment to quality and to delivering a truly authentic Mexican flavor experience remains the driving force behind its growth, reaching new markets and consumers every day.

