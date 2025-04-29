Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore Announces Next Historian Laureate

RHODE ISLAND, April 29 - PROVIDENCE, RI – Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore today announced Keith Stokes as Rhode Island's next Historian Laureate, serving a term to conclude in April 2030.

"Ensuring that Rhode Islanders learn about and continue to pass on our state's history is one of my top priorities as Secretary of State," said Secretary of State Gregg M. Amore. "I am confident that Keith's rich background and breadth of experience in historical research, storytelling, and education will continue to be an incredible asset to our state in this role."

Following an open application process through which eight candidates were considered by a review committee, Secretary Amore selected Mr. Stokes as the state's next Historian Laureate.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of Historian Laureate. My mission is to interpret the state's history in a way that inspires hope for the future, fostering a united sense of identity and purpose among all residents," said Keith Stokes. "I am committed to supporting the vital work of the Secretary of State in advancing civic education throughout our state."

Keith's passion for historical research is borne of a heritage that extends before the Republic and grounds his roots in the land of Rhode Island, and his curiosity to learn more about his African, Jewish, and Caribbean family roots. He frequently appears on national historical programs, including on C-SPAN, Fox's Legends & Lies, and TED Talks. Recently, he was the lead researcher and author of "A Matter of Truth," a publication that examined and documented the role of the City of Providence and the State of Rhode Island in supporting a "Separate and Unequal" existence for African heritage people, Indigenous people, and people of color.

Throughout his four decades of public service in Rhode Island, Keith has served in various roles, including as an elected official in his hometown of Newport and as a gubernatorial appointee focused on economic development. Keith is presently Director of the State of Rhode Island Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. He has also been an Advisor for Rhode Island with the National Trust for Historic Preservation and served on numerous local, regional, and national business and public boards, including the Preservation Society of Newport County, Touro Synagogue Foundation, Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission State Review Board, Rhode Island Black Heritage Society, Rhode Island Economic Development Corporation, Quonset Development Corporation, Rhode Island Foundation, and the American Antiquarian Society.

Keith earned his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and completed his graduate studies in public policy at the University of Chicago. His education is enriched by the stories of his ancestors, who have shared long-held narratives from a time before the American Revolution, providing him with a unique perspective on the present.

Mr. Stokes will attend the Rhode Island Independence Day event at the Rhode Island State House on Saturday, May 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and he will have a collection of publications and historical artifacts on display.

Rhode Island General Law 42-100.1 establishes the position of Historian Laureate, who is appointed for a five-year term by the Secretary of State. The position of Historian Laureate was established in General Law in 2012. The qualification and duties of the Historian Laureate are set by State law. Under State law, the Historian Laureate does not receive compensation and the position is honorific only. The holding of the position does not confer official status upon any historical writings, lectures, or pronouncements of the Laureate.

