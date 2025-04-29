Submit Release
Vicor Corporation Reports Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

ANDOVER, Mass., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. These results will be discussed later today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, during management’s quarterly investor conference call. The details for the call are below.

Revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $94.0 million, a 12.0% increase from $83.9 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and a 2.3% sequential decrease from $96.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross margin decreased to $44.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $45.1 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased sequentially from $50.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross margin, as a percentage of revenue, decreased to 47.2% for the first quarter of 2025, compared to 53.8% for the corresponding period a year ago, and decreased from 52.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Operating expenses decreased to $44.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $61.2 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and increased sequentially from $41.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income for the first quarter was $2.5 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of ($14.5) million or ($0.33) per diluted share, for the corresponding period a year ago and net income of $10.2 million, or $0.23 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Cash flow from operations totaled $20.1 million for the first quarter, compared to cash flow from operations of $2.6 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and cash flow from operations of $10.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Capital expenditures for the first quarter totaled $4.6 million, compared to $7.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago and $1.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2025 increased 6.8% sequentially to approximately $296.1 million compared to approximately $277.3 million as of December 31, 2024.

Backlog for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 totaled $171.7 million, a 14.2% increase from $150.3 million for the corresponding period a year ago, and 10.4% sequential increase from $155.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024.

Commenting on first quarter performance, Chief Executive Officer Dr. Patrizio Vinciarelli stated: “Revenues and gross margins declined sequentially, with reduced income from a licensee transitioning to a new generation of unlicensed products. Margin improvements await higher utilization of our ChiP fab and increased income from existing and future licensees. Licensing has been gaining traction with OEMs and hyper-scalers wishing to avoid infringing hardware being excluded from importation into the US.”

“Our 2nd generation VPD for leading AI applications is coming to fruition with the arrival of an ASIC raising the density and bandwidth of our current multipliers. Second generation VPD will enable AI processors setting new standards for performance. We are still focused on completing initial delivery of a very high density VPD system to a lead customer before providing demo systems to processor chip companies and hyper-scalers.”

For more information on Vicor and its products, please visit the Company’s website at www.vicorpower.com.

Earnings Conference Call

Vicor will be holding its investor conference call today, Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Vicor encourages investors and analysts who intend to ask questions via the conference call to register with Notified, the service provider hosting the conference call. Those registering on Notified’s website will receive dial-in info and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with the details. Registration may be completed at any time prior to 5:00 p.m. on April 29, 2025. For those parties interested in listen-only mode, the conference call will be webcast via a link that will be posted on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website prior to the conference call. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to register and, if necessary, download and install any required software. For those who cannot participate in the live conference call, a webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of Vicor's website.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statement in this press release that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement, and, the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” “assumes,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “prospective,” “project,” and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also include statements regarding bookings, shipments, revenue, profitability, targeted markets, increase in manufacturing capacity and utilization thereof, future products and capital resources. These statements are based upon management’s current expectations and estimates as to the prospective events and circumstances that may or may not be within the company’s control and as to which there can be no assurance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those economic, business, operational and financial considerations set forth in Vicor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under Part I, Item I — “Business,” under Part I, Item 1A — “Risk Factors,” under Part I, Item 3 — “Legal Proceedings,” and under Part II, Item 7 — “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” The risk factors set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K may not be exhaustive. Therefore, the information contained in the Annual Report on Form 10-K should be read together with other reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including Forms 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K, which may supplement, modify, supersede or update those risk factors. Vicor does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, Vicor sells its products to the power systems market, including enterprise and high performance computing, industrial equipment and automation, telecommunications and network infrastructure, vehicles and transportation, and aerospace and defense electronics.
  
For further information contact:
        
James F. Schmidt, Chief Financial Officer
Office: (978) 470-2900
Email: invrel@vicorpower.com



VICOR CORPORATION        
         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
(Thousands except for per share amounts)        
         
  QUARTER ENDED  
  (Unaudited)  
         
  MAR 31,   MAR 31,  
   2025     2024   
         
         
Product revenue $ 83,206     $ 75,692    
Royalty revenue   10,762       8,180    
Net revenues   93,968       83,872    
Cost of product revenues   49,603       38,749    
         Gross margin   44,365       45,123    
         
Operating expenses:        
          Selling, general and administrative   25,137       25,999    
          Research and development   19,377       18,039    
          Litigation-contingency expense                       -       17,200    
             Total operating expenses   44,514       61,238    
         
Loss from operations   (149 )     (16,115 )  
         
Other income (expense), net   3,134       2,724    
         
Income (loss) before income taxes   2,985       (13,391 )  
         
Less: Provision for income taxes   424       1,071    
         
Consolidated net income (loss)   2,561       (14,462 )  
         
Less: Net income attributable to        
  noncontrolling interest   22       11    
         
Net income (loss) attributable to        
  Vicor Corporation $ 2,539     ($ 14,473 )  
         
         
Net income (loss) per share attributable        
  to Vicor Corporation:        
           Basic $ 0.06     ($ 0.33 )  
           Diluted $ 0.06     ($ 0.33 )  
         
Shares outstanding:        
           Basic   45,217       44,516    
           Diluted   45,495       44,516    
         



VICOR CORPORATION        
         
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET      
(Thousands)        
         
         
  MAR 31,   DEC 31,  
   2025     2024   
  (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)  
Assets        
         
Current assets:        
        Cash and cash equivalents $ 296,099     $ 277,273    
        Accounts receivable, net   65,864       52,948    
        Inventories   98,515       106,032    
        Other current assets   26,486       26,781    
                  Total current assets   486,964       463,034    
         
Long-term deferred tax assets   273       261    
Long-term investment, net   2,664       2,641    
Property, plant and equipment, net   153,117       152,705    
Other assets   22,020       22,477    
         
                  Total assets $ 665,038     $ 641,118    
         
Liabilities and Equity        
         
Current liabilities:        
        Accounts payable $ 16,866     $ 8,737    
        Accrued compensation and benefits   12,548       10,852    
        Accrued expenses   8,558       6,589    
        Accrued litigation   27,219       26,888    
        Sales allowances   2,114       1,667    
        Short-term lease liabilities   1,675       1,716    
        Income taxes payable   57       59    
        Short-term deferred revenue and customer prepayments   6,624       5,312    
         
                 Total current liabilities   75,661       61,820    
         
Long-term income taxes payable   3,461       3,387    
Long-term lease liabilities   5,353       5,620    
                 Total liabilities   84,475       70,827    
         
Equity:        
  Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity:        
        Capital stock   415,702       408,187    
        Retained earnings   305,342       302,803    
        Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,312 )     (1,495 )  
        Treasury stock   (139,424 )     (139,424 )  
             Total Vicor Corporation stockholders' equity   580,308       570,071    
  Noncontrolling interest   255       220    
        Total equity   580,563       570,291    
         
                  Total liabilities and equity $ 665,038     $ 641,118    
         

