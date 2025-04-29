Oxbridge / SurancePlus to Speak During TOKEN2049 Dubai at THE GREAT GATHER – Day 2

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) (“Oxbridge Re”), together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced that its CEO and Chairman, Jay Madhu, will participate in a featured panel discussion at THE GREAT GATHER - DAY 2 hosted by DNA Fund & IBC Ventures during TOKEN2049 Dubai.

Panel: A Deep Dive into How Traditional Finance Players Are Navigating and Embracing Tokenization

Date: Thursday, May 1st, 2025

Time: 4:00PM – 4:30PM (GST)

Location: DNA House Dubai: Gigi Rigolatto Dubai, J1 Beach - Jumeirah 1 - Dubai, UAE

Panelists:

Jay Madhu (Oxbridge / SurancePlus)

Fahmi Syed (Input Output / Midnight)

Jake O. (BitGo)



THE GREAT GATHER - DAY 2

THE GREAT GATHER is one of the most talked about events of TOKEN2049, bringing together top-tier projects, titans, influencers and investors shaping the future of finance, Web3, AI and tech. Hosted at DNA House with partners Mario Nawfal, Midnight, Zeebu and Multibank, this powerhouse gathering offers two days of premier programming, connections and deal-making opportunities.

Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, “We look forward to joining this distinguished panel at THE GREAT GATHER – Day 2 during TOKEN2049 Dubai to showcase how Oxbridge / SurancePlus are democratizing reinsurance and expanding access to high-yield, uncorrelated investment opportunities through Web3 innovation.”

Investors can participate directly in SurancePlus offerings:

EtaCat Re – 20% Targeted Annual Return

ZetaCat Re – 42% Targeted Annual Return

Learn more and invest at SurancePlus.com/invest

Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus THE GREAT GATHER – Day 2

Investors and potential partners interested in Oxbridge and SurancePlus' tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR, OXBRW) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.

Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.

About Midnight

The Midnight Network is a data protection blockchain pioneering the use of zero-knowledge technology to empower organizations that stand to benefit from the decentralized web. Midnight is one of the first blockchains to offer programmable data protection by leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to provide selective disclosure for sensitive data. It is designed to help app developers meet regulatory requirements. Midnight is set to launch as the first partner chain of Cardano, benefiting from the network’s decentralization and security from day one.

About BitGo:

BitGo is the leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions, delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since our founding in 2013, we have focused on enabling our clients to securely navigate the digital asset space. With a large global presence through multiple regulated entities, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, exchanges, and platforms, as well as millions of retail investors worldwide. As the operational backbone of the digital economy, BitGo handles a significant portion of Bitcoin network transactions and is the largest independent digital asset custodian, and staking provider, in the world. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

