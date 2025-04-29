Texas State Parks Roll Out All-Terrain Track Chairs for Ultimate Outdoor Access

Media Contact: TPWD News Business Hours , 512-389-8030

News Image Share on Facebook Share Release URL

AUSTIN – Texas State Parks are taking accessibility to the next level with the addition of nine motorized track wheelchairs, offering visitors new ways to explore trails and outdoor spaces.

These battery-operated chairs are available at 10 state parks across Texas, allowing visitors to traverse a variety of terrains with ease. Guests can check out a track chair for up to three hours at no cost. Reservations are required, and visitors should contact the park directly to secure a chair. Each chair can be operated by the user or by a companion using a joystick remote.

The following state parks now offer motorized track wheelchairs:

Brazos Bend State Park

Cedar Hill State Park

Dinosaur Valley State Park (2 available)

Estero Llano Grande State Park

Fort Leaton State Historic Site

Government Canyon State Natural Area

Hueco Tanks State Park

McKinney Falls State Park

Palo Pinto State Park (opening summer 2025)

Village Creek State Park

In addition to the track chairs, new sherpa-style, wheeled, adaptive hiking devices are available at four of these state parks – McKinney Falls, Brazos Bend, Dinosaur Valley and Cedar Hill. Cascade Tandem Hiking Carts feature ergonomic weight distribution, brake system and adjustable frame accommodations to ensure comfort and safety for riders and companions while navigating trails. These adaptive devices fit users 3-4.5 feet tall and weighing up to 100 pounds.

For visitors with colorblindness, EnChroma viewers and scopes are being installed at multiple state parks across the state. These innovative devices offer a unique opportunity for some visitors to experience colors in nature in a way they may have never seen before.

The following state parks now offer EnChroma viewers and scopes:

Galveston Island State Park

Meridian State Park

Ray Roberts Lake State Park

Sheldon Lake State Park & Environmental Learning Center

These new devices join a growing list of adaptive equipment and amenities available at Texas State Parks. Visitors can find more than 25 Grit Freedom Chairs in parks across the state, wheelchairs designed for water access at several beach and lake locations, accessible kayak launches with transfer benches and accessible hunting blinds for public drawn hunts.

Many of these new adaptive devices were made possible by generous donations to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, whose support helps make the outdoors more accessible for all.

Park visitors interested in trying out a motorized track chair, exploring other adaptive outdoor recreation options or requesting a reasonable modification can visit the TPWD Accessibility website or contact accessibility@tpwd.texas.gov for more information.