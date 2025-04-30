Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,760 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,779 in the last 365 days.

Greg’s Plumbing Expands Drain Cleaning and Plumbing Services Across Hamilton and Niagara

Greg's Plumbing & Heating logo- trusted residential and commercial plumbing company in Hamilton and Niagara

Greg's Plumbing and Heating

Greg's Plumbing announces expanded service coverage in Hamilton and Niagara, offering expert drain cleaning, stack relocation & residential plumbing. solutions.

You call, we show up, we fix it properly. Simple as that.”
— Greg Dastous
HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greg’s Plumbing, a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing across Southern Ontario, is proud to announce an expansion of its service offerings to better support homeowners and businesses throughout Hamilton, Niagara, and surrounding communities.

For years, Greg’s Plumbing has built its reputation on quick response times, high-quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to clean, professional service. This expansion strengthens their presence in drain cleaning, stack relocation, pipe replacement, and plumbing rough-ins — helping local property owners upgrade and protect their plumbing systems properly.

“People are tired of contractors who don’t call back, show up late, or leave a mess behind,” says Greg, founder of Greg’s Plumbing. “At Greg’s, we’re proving that professionalism still matters — and that plumbing can be done right the first time.”

Specializing in Drain Cleaning, Pipe Replacement, and Plumbing Upgrades
The company’s expanded service offerings now include:

-Full residential and commercial drain cleaning services
-Toilet and bathroom rough-ins for renovations and custom homes
-Stack relocation and pipe replacement for aging infrastructure
-Expert installation of plumbing systems that meet modern building codes

Greg’s Plumbing focuses on long-term solutions, helping homeowners avoid costly repairs by addressing plumbing issues proactively — not just reacting to emergencies.

Built on Professionalism and Clean Workmanship
Unlike companies that prioritize volume over quality, Greg’s Plumbing is committed to doing the job right the first time. Whether it's drain cleaning in Hamilton, or full plumbing services in Niagara, the team of plumbing experts focuses on real communication, personalized service, and no mess left behind.

“We’re growing, but we’re not changing how we do things,” says Greg. “You call, we show up, we fix it properly. Simple as that.”

For more information about Greg’s Plumbing’s expanded drain cleaning and plumbing services in Hamilton and Niagara, visit gregsplumbing.ca or call (905) 928-6831.

Natalie Beech
Greg's Plumbing and Heating inc.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greg’s Plumbing Expands Drain Cleaning and Plumbing Services Across Hamilton and Niagara

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more