Greg’s Plumbing Expands Drain Cleaning and Plumbing Services Across Hamilton and Niagara

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Greg’s Plumbing, a trusted name in residential and commercial plumbing across Southern Ontario, is proud to announce an expansion of its service offerings to better support homeowners and businesses throughout Hamilton, Niagara, and surrounding communities.For years, Greg’s Plumbing has built its reputation on quick response times, high-quality craftsmanship, and a commitment to clean, professional service. This expansion strengthens their presence in drain cleaning, stack relocation, pipe replacement, and plumbing rough-ins — helping local property owners upgrade and protect their plumbing systems properly.“People are tired of contractors who don’t call back, show up late, or leave a mess behind,” says Greg, founder of Greg’s Plumbing. “At Greg’s, we’re proving that professionalism still matters — and that plumbing can be done right the first time.”Specializing in Drain Cleaning, Pipe Replacement, and Plumbing UpgradesThe company’s expanded service offerings now include:-Full residential and commercial drain cleaning services-Toilet and bathroom rough-ins for renovations and custom homes-Stack relocation and pipe replacement for aging infrastructure-Expert installation of plumbing systems that meet modern building codesGreg’s Plumbing focuses on long-term solutions, helping homeowners avoid costly repairs by addressing plumbing issues proactively — not just reacting to emergencies.Built on Professionalism and Clean WorkmanshipUnlike companies that prioritize volume over quality, Greg’s Plumbing is committed to doing the job right the first time. Whether it's drain cleaning in Hamilton , or full plumbing services in Niagara , the team of plumbing experts focuses on real communication, personalized service, and no mess left behind.“We’re growing, but we’re not changing how we do things,” says Greg. “You call, we show up, we fix it properly. Simple as that.”For more information about Greg’s Plumbing’s expanded drain cleaning and plumbing services in Hamilton and Niagara, visit gregsplumbing.ca or call (905) 928-6831.

