Continued Enrolment Growth in Sask DLC Mechanical and Automotive Courses

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2025

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre (Sask DLC) continues to see significant increases in student interest in online Mechanical and Automotive courses for high school students.

Today, to help support this growing interest, Sask DLC students had the opportunity to participate in a one-day, hands-on learning camp at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s (Sask Polytech) Saskatoon campus. The opportunity offered practical experience and valuable insights from industry professionals and is the second mechanical and automotive learning camp Sask DLC and Sask Poly have hosted this year.

Student registration in Sask DLC's Mechanical and Automotive courses increased significantly in its second year of operation. To date this school year, there are more than 400 student registrations for Sask DLC Mechanical and Automotive courses, including 186 with work placements.

Last year, 126 students registered in Mechanical and Automotive 10, 20 or 30 level courses, completing more than 4,500 work placement hours. An additional 97 students took the introductory theory-only course.

“It is exciting to see another great learning camp day in partnership between the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre and the autobody sector,” Minister Responsible for Sask DLC Everett Hindley said. “The autobody industry is an evolving and growing sector and a key component in many local communities across Saskatchewan. This is an excellent opportunity for DLC high school students from all around the province who are interested in this field of work to come experience hands-on learning and gain knowledge right from industry experts.”

Sask DLC and Sask Polytech learning camps provide students from across the province with opportunities to learn about potential career paths and make informed choices for their future beyond high school. The camps allow students to either confirm their current career aspirations or discover new ones. Students also get a preview of Sask Polytech's Automotive Service Technician certificate program and apprenticeship training options.

"We have an excellent partnership with Sask DLC and always appreciate hosting high school students on campus for hands-on training," Sask Polytech President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said. "These one-day camps are a great opportunity to learn more about a career in the automotive industry and discover what Sask Polytech can offer. Our instructors bring industry experience and a wealth of knowledge - whether it's to the camps or to our shops, classrooms and labs."

Sask DLC offers six Mechanical and Automotive courses for students across the province, including a 10-level introductory course where students can choose to do full-online theory or participate in 75 hours of online theory with a 25-hour work placement. At the 20-and-30- level, each course is a combination of 50 hours of online theory and 50 hours of an in-person work placement at a local business. Students choosing to participate in the learning camp at Sask Polytech earn six credit hours toward their work placement requirement.

Student work placements are made possible thanks to a partnership between Sask DLC and the Saskatchewan Automobile Dealers Association (SADA). Through this partnership, students are provided with opportunities to complete their work placement at a SADA member dealership. This partnership provides students with work placement opportunities near their home community and supports the automotive sector's recruitment of future qualified employees to serve the industry.

"Our association is pleased to help provide students with meaningful work placement opportunities," SADA Executive Director Larry Heggs said. "Work placements with our member dealers provide students with fundamental practical skills and allow them to make key contacts in the industry."

These courses complement several other Sask DLC courses with work placements or hands-on learning opportunities available to students including:

Agriculture Equipment Technician

Autobody

Construction and Carpentry

Electrical

Energy and Mines - Oil & Gas

Parts Technician

Power Engineering

Precision Agriculture

Tourism

Welding

Sask DLC's Mechanical and Automotive courses are open for registration for the 2025-26 school year at saskDLC.ca. The courses are available to full-time Sask DLC students or high school students attending local schools throughout the province to supplement their in-person learning. High school students can contact their local school administrator or guidance counsellor for help registering.

You can learn more about all online courses with work placements available through Sask DLC at saskDLC.ca.

