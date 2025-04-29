Don't Miss Your Shot: Saskatchewan's 2025 Big Game Draw Opens May 1

CANADA, April 29 - Released on April 29, 2025

Hunters, the countdown is on! Starting May 1, Saskatchewan residents can apply for the 2025 Big Game Draw for limited opportunities to hunt mule deer, elk, moose and pronghorn across the province.

"The Big Game Draw is your opportunity to experience Saskatchewan's world-class hunting firsthand," Environment Minister Travis Keisig said. "We want every hunter to have a fair chance at success and that starts with applying early and being prepared."

Applications must be submitted online through the Hunting, Angling and Trapping Licence (HAL) system by 4:00 p.m. on May 29, 2025 - unfortunately, there are no extensions and no exceptions.

To make the application process as smooth as possible:

Log into your HAL account early.

Use the online residency verification tool.

Visit saskatchewan.ca/hunting to review the 2025 Big Game Draw Supplement for quotas and other key information.

Draw results will be posted in mid-June with pronghorn results available in mid-July. While email notices will be sent, it's still up to each hunter to check their own results through their HAL account.

If drawn, licences will be available to purchase starting August 1 through the HAL system.

For help with HAL accounts or the application process, visit saskatchewanhal.ca or call 1-888-773-8450. For questions about hunting in Saskatchewan, reach out to the Ministry of Environment's Inquiry Centre at 1-800-567-4224 or email centre.inquiry@gov.sk.ca.

