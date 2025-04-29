Governor Abbott Joins President Trump’s FEMA Review Council

TEXAS, April 29 - April 29, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today thanked President Donald J. Trump for his appointment to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Review Council, a bipartisan group tasked with reforming and streamlining the nation’s emergency management and disaster response system. President Trump also appointed Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd to serve alongside Governor Abbott.



“As Governor of Texas, I have seen firsthand the critical role emergency management plays to protect Texans and our communities when disaster strikes,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why Texas built the strongest emergency management operation in the nation, rooted in swift action, local control, and strong partnerships. This Council will ensure FEMA becomes more responsive, efficient, and supportive of state-led disaster efforts across the nation. I look forward to bringing Texas’ proven leadership in emergency management to the national conversation to ensure FEMA bolsters its role as a true partner to state and local governments.”



"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve on the FEMA Review Council and collaborate on recommendations to enhance the capabilities of emergency management across the country," said Chief Kidd. "As we study the future of FEMA, I look forward to working with the Co-Chairs and the other members to strive for productive and valuable decisions to benefit not just individual communities, but the nation at large. I remain committed to seeking solutions that optimize FEMA's effectiveness for the American people. Working together, we can synchronize the efforts of local, state, and federal partners to support Texans and all Americans."



On January 24, President Trump issued an Executive Order establishing the Council to Assess the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The goal of the FEMA Review Council is to advise the President on the existing ability of FEMA to capably and impartially address disasters occurring within the United States and on all recommended changes related to FEMA to best serve the national interest.



Read more about President Trump’s Executive Order here.