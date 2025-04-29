Washington State Challenges Trump Administration’s Dismantling of AmeriCorps

SEATTLE — Washington state Attorney General Nick Brown today joined a multistate lawsuit challenging an illegal executive order that terminated AmeriCorps grants and reduced the agency’s workforce by 85 percent. The order effectively ended the program that provides opportunities to more than 200,000 Americans to serve their communities. The coalition includes 23 attorneys general and the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

AmeriCorps is an independent federal agency tasked with engaging Americans in meaningful public service that directly addresses educational, public safety, and environmental needs in local communities. AmeriCorps members and volunteers connect veterans to essential services, fight the opioid epidemic, help older adults age with dignity, rebuild communities after disasters, and improve the physical and mental well-being of millions of Americans.

“AmeriCorps provides hope and belonging in American communities nationwide. It gives inspiration and purpose to the young people who join its ranks annually,” Brown said. “But the president thinks public programs and public dollars are his to do with what he will, snatching them up through the same scheming that federal courts have already said is likely illegal.”

In early February, the Trump Administration issued an executive order directing every federal agency to plan to reduce the size of its workforce and prepare to initiate in large-scale reductions in force. Since then, AmeriCorps has placed at least 85% of its workforce on administrative leave and notified employees that they would be terminated by June 24.

On April 25, the federal government notified Washington state that it terminated its AmeriCorps grant programs, which support volunteer and service efforts.

In the complaint, Attorney General Brown and the multistate coalition argue that by abruptly canceling critical grants and gutting AmeriCorps’ workforce, the Trump Administration is effectively shuttering the national volunteer agency and ending the states’ abilities to support AmeriCorps programs.

The coalition asserts that the Trump Administration acted illegally in its gutting of AmeriCorps, violating both the Administrative Procedures Act and the separation of powers under the U.S. Constitution. Congress created AmeriCorps and the programs it administers, and the President cannot incapacitate the agency’s ability to administer appropriated grants or carry out statutorily assigned duties. Further, by dismantling AmeriCorps and its programs, which are creatures of Congress, the Trump Administration has violated the Executive Branch’s obligation to take care that the law is faithfully executed.

In joining today’s lawsuit Attorney General Brown joins the attorneys general of Maryland, Delaware, California, Colorado, Arizona, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Wisconsin, the District of Columbia and the states of Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

