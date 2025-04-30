Vault Verify Continues Expansion of Industry-Leading Vault EDGe Gateway

Vault Verify Partner Ecosystem with Employee Lifecycle Vault Verify - The HR Data Gateway Vault EDGe Gateway

New Partners and Expanded Service Offerings Drive Continued Growth

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vault Verify, a leader in outsourced employment and income verifications (VOIE), has announced new service offerings built on the Vault EDGe Gateway platform and an expanded partner ecosystem. Launched in February 2024, Vault EDGe Gateway is a real-time, API-based integration platform that connects directly to a company's Human Capital Management (HCM) system, regulating data access and establishing a secure environment for HR technology vendors requiring authorized access to sensitive HR data. Since its debut, Vault Verify has continued to forge strategic partnerships and develop new service offerings aimed at increasing efficiency for clients while upholding the highest standards of data security.In today's regulatory landscape, U.S. employers face increasing pressure to secure employee data and comply with stringent privacy laws. Vault Verify's Vault EDGe Gateway offers a robust solution:• Real-time, API-based integration with your HCM system, eliminating the need to expose your sensitive HR data outside of the system of record.• Employee-authorized data access shared only with certified third parties, ensuring precise control over sensitive information.• Automatic data deletion post-transaction, reducing exposure risk and aligning with compliance requirements.By regulating data access and distribution through a secure ecosystem, Vault Verify empowers employers to meet corporate, state, and federal data regulations confidently.Expanded Partner EcosystemIn recent months, Vault Verify has significantly expanded the partner ecosystem leveraging the Vault EDGe Gateway. This growth enables HR technology vendors to securely access employment and payroll data directly from employers' HCM systems, streamlining processes and reducing manual workloads for HR departments. By automating data access, the Vault EDGe Gateway enhances efficiency and compliance, offering a robust solution for modern HR challenges. Service categories and partners now supporting the complete employee lifecycle using the Vault EDGe Gateway include:• Background Screening – AssureHire by Mitratech, InformData, Edge Employment Screening• I-9 Compliance – TrackerI9 by Mitratech• Tax Credit Management – HireCredit, Sumit Credits, Synergi• Absence Management – Charles Taylor• Unemployment Claims Management – Charles Taylor, Sedgwick, UTCA, MHA• Outplacement Services – NextJobVault Verify partners have voiced their strong endorsements of the Vault EDGe Gateway ecosystem:“In recent years, we have witnessed remarkable improvements in process efficiency with Vault Verify's EDGe Gateway in our Unemployment Claims Management service for our joint clients,” affirmed Katie Mahon, Program Manager at Charles Taylor. “Now, we are thrilled to harness this same real-time tool for our Absence Management (FMLA) service. We believe this integration will not only elevate our customers' experience and outcomes but also streamline our daily operations, empowering us to achieve even greater success together.”“At NextJob, we believe in putting people first, and partnering with Vault Verify is a natural fit because of their commitment to serve clients with data security and automation efficiency,” said Tammy Mullin, Chief Marketing Officer of NextJob. “The Vault EDGe Gateway will streamline access to job transition services or leadership coaching. Together, we’re helping HR leaders service employees with smart, secure technology.”New Service OfferingsIn addition to expanding the partner network, Vault Verify has launched several enhancements to its verification services. On the heels of introducing Vault PSLF in late 2024 to streamline the Public Service Loan Forgiveness application process, Vault Verify has recently introduced two new products.Vault Letters provides a self-service workflow which allows clients to create, edit, publish and manage a library of customized letter templates. Custom letters can be designed for specific employee needs, with tokenization of up to 20 fields and a full audit trail. Use cases for Vault Letters include non-standard employee verifications, such as termination, travel, continuing education, and immigration. Vault Global streamlines global verifications for international employees, utilizing localized language support and the ability to search using a country-specific national identifier or company-specific employee ID.“For years, our customers have utilized Vault Verify to provide reliable, accurate, and real-time verifications,” stated Tim Fessenden, CEO at Vault Verify. “We are excited to now offer expanded capabilities that cover our customers’ broader verification needs. With these newest offerings and expanded Edge Gateway integrations, Vault Verify truly is a one-stop shop for secure, real-time, and accurate HR data.”About Vault VerifyVault Verify becomes your HR data gateway by establishing a real-time API integration with all major HCM platforms. The Vault EDGe Gateway eliminates mass offsite data storage and provides up-to-the-second accurate information. We offer a completely free, automated employment and income verification platform for employers of all sizes coupled with the highest level of data privacy and security. Our clients eliminate labor costs, reduce data exposure risk, and receive financial incentives to fund other HR projects. Many “best of breed” HR technology vendors now access data securely through the Vault EDGe Gateway. If it is time to rethink your employee data protection, we would like to show you a better model.To learn more, please visit www.vaultverify.com

