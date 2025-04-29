Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,945 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,882 in the last 365 days.

Meet the Winner of the $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal Who is Revolutionizing a New Era in Climate Crisis Solutions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Climate crisis is no longer a worst-case scenario; it’s happening in people’s backyards now. From extreme wildfires and major hurricanes to water shortages and historic flooding, earth has reached a tipping point and needs game-changing solutions to turn the tide.

XPRIZE Foundation, the world's leader in designing and operating large-scale incentive competitions to solve humanity’s grand challenges, is on a mission to tackle the climate crisis head-on.

Over 1,300 teams worldwide competed in the $100 million XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, with the goal of scaling technologies to sustainably, operationally and cost-effectively to reach gigatonne scale removal which is the equivalent of 100 million African elephants or 20 times the world’s population.

For more information, please visit https://www.XPRIZE.org.

Katy Frame
XPRIZE
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
TikTok
X
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Meet the Winner of the $100 Million XPRIZE Carbon Removal Who is Revolutionizing a New Era in Climate Crisis Solutions

Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more