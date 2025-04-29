Keeping Jazz Alive: The Jazz Sanctuary Offers Free May Performances for Local Audiences

Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, The Jazz Sanctuary, now in its 14th year, continues its musical mission this May with four free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region.

Nonprofit Continues Its Mission with “Jazz & Joe” Concerts in Four Greater Philadelphia Communities

Nothing brings us more joy than playing for warm, welcoming audiences — your energy lifts our musicians to new heights every time.” — Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Philadelphia’s most distinctive performing arts nonprofit, The Jazz Sanctuary , now in its 14th year, continues its musical mission this May with four free, live jazz concerts across the Greater Philadelphia region.The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet will bring their popular “Jazz & Joe” evenings — featuring live music, coffee, soft drinks, dessert treats, and a “BYOB” atmosphere — to audiences in Old City Philadelphia, Morrisville, Buckingham, and Devon this May.“We closed out Jazz Appreciation Month with a spirit of gratitude, and now we’re looking ahead with fresh energy,” said Alan Segal, Founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “While the celebrations of Easter and Passover gave us a brief pause in our booking efforts, we’re excited to be back at it, reaching out and planning a full calendar for the rest of 2025. Nothing brings us more joy than playing for warm, welcoming audiences — your energy lifts our musicians to new heights every time. We’re grateful for your support and look forward to seeing you at many of our upcoming free performances.”“As we continue to build our schedule, we are also beginning to prepare for a very special milestone in 2026 — The Jazz Sanctuary’s 15th anniversary, and my 85th birthday,” Segal added. “We’re planning a year full of surprises and soul-soothing music, and we hope all of you will be part of the celebration. Keep an eye on our monthly updates for more details as they come together. And if you have suggestions for new venues, events, or ways we can grow, I would be delighted to hear from you personally.”Upcoming Concerts:• • Thursday, May 1 at 7 p.m. – Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067): Enjoy “Jazz & Joe” with coffee, treats, and live music from The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet — James Dell’Orefice (piano), Eddie Etkins (saxophone), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Alan Segal (bass), and Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion). This free, 90-minute event is open to the public.• Thursday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m. – Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912) - Another “Jazz & Joe” evening featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert is also free and open to all.• Thursday, May 22 at 7:30 p.m. – Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147) – Enjoy an evening of “Jazz & Joe” featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet. This two-hour concert is also free and open to all.• Wednesday, May 28 at 7:30 p.m. – Main Line Unitarian Church (816 S. Valley Forge Rd., Devon, PA 19333) – “Jazz & Joe” returns to the Main Line, in a 105-minute concert featuring The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, which is free and open to the public.“At The Jazz Sanctuary, our mission is to preserve and celebrate America’s great musical invention — jazz — by bringing it directly into local communities,” Segal continued. “We do this through free public performances, support of other charitable organizations, and through our unique educational initiative, Sanctuary Jam, which offers hands-on learning experiences for musicians at every level.”Support for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from more than 100 individual donors, along with generous corporate sponsors including Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, Quantum Think, and DMG Global — whose partnership helps keep jazz thriving and accessible to all.About The Jazz Sanctuary:Founded in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary is a Philadelphia-based non-profit performing arts organization dedicated to bringing free live jazz performances to communities throughout the region. Over its 14-year history, The Jazz Sanctuary has hosted more than 830 events in diverse venues, including churches, community centers, senior residences, and public spaces. Committed to fostering connection and accessibility, the organization supports its talented musicians while ensuring that all performances remain free of charge to attendees. The Jazz Sanctuary is funded by individual donors, sponsors, and its annual matching fundraising campaigns. For more information or to support its mission, visit www.thejazzsanctuary.com

