Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,970 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,889 in the last 365 days.

Recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack remains closed during May 

As a friendly reminder for anglers, recreational harvest of greater amberjack remains closed May 1-31 in Gulf state waters. 

Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) issued an executive order that modified the greater amberjack 2024-25 open recreational season in Gulf state waters to be closed during the May season.  This harvest closure is consistent with the closures in Gulf federal waters and is meant to reduce harvest and improve the stock. 

Recreational harvest of greater amberjack in Gulf state waters will remain closed from June 1 to July 31, as previously scheduled under the current season closure.

For current recreational amberjack regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and “Amberjack.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Recreational harvest of Gulf greater amberjack remains closed during May 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more