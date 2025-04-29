Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 27, 2025 in SoundHound AI, Inc. Lawsuit – SOUN

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in SoundHound AI, Inc. ("SoundHound AI, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SOUN) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of SoundHound AI, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between May 10, 2024 and March 3, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/soundhound-ai-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=145757&wire=3

SOUN investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) the material weaknesses in SoundHound’s internal controls over financial reporting impaired the Company’s ability to effectively account for corporate acquisitions; (ii) in addition, the Company overstated the extent to which it had remediated, and/or its ability to remediate, the material weaknesses in its internal controls over financial reporting; (iii) as a result of the foregoing material weaknesses, SoundHound’s reported goodwill following the Amelia Acquisition was inflated and would need to be corrected; (iv) further, SoundHound would likely require extra time and expense to effectively account for the SYNQ3 and Amelia Acquisitions; (v) the foregoing increased the risk that the Company would be unable to timely file certain financial reports with the SEC; and (vi) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in SoundHound AI, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until May 27, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

