Louw Alberts Psychology Practice Rebrands from Talk It Out to Strengthen Identity

Embracing a New Identity: Louw Alberts Psychology Practice

Centurion, Gauteng, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Louw Alberts Psychology Practice, a renowned counselling practice based in Centurion, South Africa, has officially rebranded from its former name, Talk It Out. This strategic change aims to eliminate confusion with other similarly named entities and to reinforce the practice's unique identity in the field of psychology and counselling.





The calm consulting room at Louw Alberts Psychology Practice in Wierdapark, Centurion—an inviting space where clients meet for one-to-one, couple, and family counselling.





Founded by Louw Alberts, the practice has been a beacon of support for individuals, couples, and families seeking guidance through life's challenges. With over 21 years of experience, Louw Alberts has built a reputation for providing compassionate and effective care, drawing from his extensive academic background and personal experiences with trauma.

The decision to rebrand was driven by the need to create a distinct and recognizable name that reflects the practice's commitment to clarity and connection. The new name, Louw Alberts Psychology Practice, not only honors the founder's personal journey but also underscores the practice's dedication to offering personalized and empathetic support to its clients.

"Rebranding to Louw Alberts Psychology Practice allows us to present a clear and unified identity that resonates with our mission to provide honest and transformative support," said Louw Alberts, CEO and founder. "This change ensures that our clients can easily find and connect with us, free from any confusion."

Located in the heart of Centurion, the practice continues to offer a welcoming and confidential environment where clients can explore their concerns and work towards positive change. The rebranding marks a new chapter in the practice's evolution, reflecting its growth and commitment to excellence in the field of psychology.

Louw Alberts Psychology Practice remains dedicated to its core focus areas, including individual counselling, couples counselling, family therapy, trauma counselling, and group therapy interventions. The practice's approach is rooted in evidence-based methodologies, ensuring that clients receive the highest standard of care tailored to their unique needs.

As the practice moves forward under its new name, it remains steadfast in its promise to offer honest support that leads to tangible change. The rebranding is not just a change of name, but a reaffirmation of the values and principles that have guided the practice since its inception. The courage to ask for help is the first step toward real change.





Louw Alberts taking notes during a counselling session in his Centurion practice.





About Louw Alberts Psychology Practice



Louw Alberts Psychology Practice is a counselling practice in Centurion that offers one-to-one, couples, family, and trauma support in a calm, private room. Founder Louw Alberts holds an MSc in Business Psychology and is an HPCSA-registered psychologist and psychometrist. With 21 years’ experience, he combines Trauma Incident Reduction and Transactional Analysis to give clear, practical guidance.





Press inquiries

Louw Alberts Psychology Practice

https://louwalbertspsychologist.co.za/

Louw Alberts

info@louwalbertspsychologist.co.za

082 856 3940

309 Friederiche St, Wierdapark, Centurion, 0157

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYbDpOYD_fM

