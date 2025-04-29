Miles Adcox, Renowned Wellness Leader, Available for Mental Health Interviews This May

Miles Adcox, Chairman and Proprietor, Onsite

Onsite Chairman and Emotional Wellness Advocate Available for Interviews Throughout Mental Health Awareness Month.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This May, as our country turns its focus toward Mental Health Awareness Month, Onsite and its Chairman, Miles Adcox are marking a heartfelt milestone: 47 years of walking alongside people on their journey toward healing, growth, and emotional freedom.Founded nearly five decades ago, Onsite has become a trusted space for personal transformation — offering workshops, intensives, residential, and other therapeutic programs that meet people where they are and help guide them back to themselves. With campuses tucked into the peaceful landscapes of Tennessee and California, Onsite blends world-class clinical expertise with the healing power of nature and community. Miles’ work at Onsite has been featured on 20/20, Good Morning America, the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, The Dr. Phil Show, The Doctors, People, Billboard, Marie Claire, and more."Mental health isn’t something we can box into a single month—it’s part of our everyday lives. It shows up in our relationships, our quiet moments, our highs and our lows. It’s with us always, and it deserves our attention every step of the way." said Miles Adcox, emotional wellness advocate. “For nearly five decades, we’ve been honored to hold space for people to rediscover who they are beneath the hurt and pain that life creates. We believe in empathy over shame, in authenticity over image, and in the incredible resilience that lives within each of us.”Highlights from Onsite’s Work:Flagship Programs- Living Centered Program: A six-day immersive experience where participants step away from the noise to reflect, realign, and reconnect with their purpose. With expert guidance, they explore core areas like trauma, identity, and relationships in a supportive, safe environment.- Healing Trauma Program: Created for those seeking to process trauma in a deeply personal way, this program offers both structure and spaciousness—helping participants rebuild trust, deepen connection, and move forward with renewed strength.Recent Initiatives & Expansions- Onsite Wellness House: Introduced in 2024, this outpatient program in Nashville provides integrated weekly support—offering deep care that fits within the rhythm of daily life.- Milestones, Onsite’s Residential Trauma Center: A safe and sacred space for individuals facing complex emotional pain, providing full-spectrum care for deep healing.- The Onsite Foundation: A nonprofit arm ensuring that emotional wellness is accessible to all—offering specialized support for grieving parents, veterans, survivors of mass shootings, and more.- The Okay Project: Co-founded by Miles Adcox, Jelly Roll, and Ashley Gorley, this growing movement brings together music, storytelling, and mental health advocacy to remind us that it's okay to not be okay—and healing is possible.Media AvailabilityMiles Adcox is available for a limited number of interviews, features, and expert commentary throughout May 2025.- The evolution of mental health over the past four decades- Creative, human-centered approaches to emotional healing- Mental health in music, storytelling, and the arts- Building emotionally intelligent leadership in today’s worldBooking inquiries are encouraged early due to limited availability.About OnsiteOnsite is an internationally recognized emotional wellness lifestyle brand offering world-class experiences in personal growth, leadership development, and healing from emotional trauma. Through its in-person intensives, residential inpatient program, outpatient program, digital classes, and supportive community, Onsite invites people to live more connected, whole, and meaningful lives.Learn more at experienceonsite.com and experiencemilestones.com

