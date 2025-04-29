Promises Made, Promises Kept: Comer Applauds President Trump’s First 100 Days

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today applauded President Donald Trump for delivering on dozens of promises made to the American people during his first 100 days in office:

“America is back under President Trump’s leadership. In just 100 days, President Trump has delivered on dozens of promises made to the American people. President Trump effectively ended the Biden Border Crisis and our nation’s borders are now the most secure they have been in decades. He’s making our communities safer by removing criminal illegal aliens from our country. President Trump’s economic agenda has ended Bidenflation and is bringing jobs back to the U.S. President Trump has put a stop to the radical left’s Green New Deal scam and is restoring American-made energy dominance. And President Trump and his administration are bringing commonsense back to Washington by taking on rampant waste, fraud, and abuse within the federal government. America’s future is bright under President Trump’s leadership. The House Oversight and Government Reform Committee will continue to work with the Trump Administration to ensure the federal government operates effectively, efficiently, and transparently, providing the service the American people deserve.”