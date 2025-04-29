ZT1 Technology and Liberty Aerospace Announce Strategic Collaboration to Electrify Liberty XL-2 Aircraft

e-XL2 Image rendering courtesy of Liberty Aerospace & ZT1 Technology – created using Blender software. Dr. Youcef Abdelli - Founder & CEO CEO, Liberty Aerospace

ZT1 and Liberty team up to electrify the XL-2, creating a sustainable, certifiable aircraft for flight training, private aviation, and regional mobility.

The future of general aviation must be clean, quiet, and affordable. Together with ZT1, we’re laying the foundation for a new class of sustainable aircraft.” — C.J. Corman, CEO, Liberty Aerospace

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZT1 Technology Inc., a pioneer in electrification solutions for the aerospace market, and Liberty Aerospace Inc., a respected manufacturer of certified Part 23 aircraft, have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop and commercialize an all-electric version of the Liberty XL-2 aircraft.This partnership marks a significant milestone in the transformation of regional air mobility. By combining ZT1 Technology’s advanced electric propulsion, battery, power distribution, and avionics systems with Liberty Aerospace’s proven airframe and regulatory expertise, the two companies aim to bring to market a fully electric two-seat aircraft optimized for flight training and private aviation.“This collaboration is a major step toward electrified flight,” said Dr. Youcef Abdelli, CEO and Founder of ZT1 Technology. “Partnering with Liberty Aerospace allows us to integrate our clean propulsion technology into an established aircraft platform (Part 23 IFR), creating an efficient, pragmatic, and scalable path to market. More importantly, it supports our mission to reconnect communities by enabling sustainable air mobility through small airports—bringing regional connectivity closer, cleaner, and more accessible than ever before.”“Liberty Aerospace is the perfect partner,” Dr. Abdelli added. “Their strong engineering culture and dedication to innovation, combined with the proven performance of the XL-2 and its Part 23 certified foundation, open the door to a broader electrified fleet—from retrofit to line-fit and even clean-sheet designs. This partnership allows for an incremental yet impactful approach to transforming aviation.”“We’re excited to work with ZT1 Technology to electrify the Liberty XL-2,” said C.J. Corman, CEO of Liberty Aerospace. “The future of general aviation must be clean, quiet, and affordable. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for a new class of sustainable aircraft that meets the needs of modern flight schools and eco-conscious private pilots.”“ZT1’s in-house development and vertically integrated approach to propulsion system design and manufacturing ensures long-term sustainability and scalability. This collaboration creates a strong foundation to retrofit our fleet and pursue other strategic projects together. Our shared vision and mission are a perfect fit.”With its excellent performance and Type Certificate (TC) under Part 23 for IFR operations, the Liberty XL-2 is an ideal candidate for electrification. The path to an electric version will be built on this solid regulatory and technical foundation.Under the MOU:ZT1 Technology will lead the design and development of the integrated electric propulsion system, including the electric motor, power electronics, thermal management, battery systems, and avionics.Liberty Aerospace will lead airframe modifications and support integration of the propulsion system into the existing part 23 aircraft platform (XL2)The companies will collaborate to establish a pragmatic path for a coordinated certification effort, ensuring the electric propulsion system and aircraft function as one safe, reliable platform. Experimental flight testing is targeted for the end of 2026, with full certification anticipated before the end of the decade.The partnership also includes joint efforts on experimental flight testing, funding strategies, and global market development—including potential joint ventures to support international expansion.About ZT1 TechnologyZT1 Technology is building the next generation of electric aircraft systems, starting with compact, certifiable electric propulsion for two- and four-seat aircraft. Headquartered in Washington State, ZT1 is driven by the vision of connecting communities with clean, accessible, and affordable air transportation.About Liberty AerospaceLiberty Aerospace Inc. is a certified aircraft manufacturer known for the Liberty XL-2—a two-seat, low-wing training aircraft recognized for its efficiency and safety. Based in South Carolina, Liberty Aerospace brings decades of experience in aircraft design, engineering, and production.Media Contact:ZT1 Technology Inc.Dr. Youcef Abdelliinfo@zt1tech.comLiberty Aerospace Inc.C. J. Cormaninfo@libertyaerospace.com

