National Advertising Division Recommends Vrbo Modify or Discontinue Certain Host-Free Claims; Finds One Host-Free Claim Supported

New York, NY, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a Fast-Track SWIFT challenge filed by competitor Airbnb, Inc., BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division found one Vrbo “host-free” claim on a billboard supported, but recommended other express and implied claims be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying the unsupported message that Airbnb properties always have hosts that cohabitate with guests during their stay.

Fast-Track SWIFT is an expedited process by the National Advertising Division (NAD) for reviewing single-issue advertising cases.

Airbnb and Vrbo are competitors within the short-term rental market. Airbnb offers options for travelers that include shared spaces where the hosts can be present, or not, during the stay. Vrbo hosts never share their vacation rental homes with travelers during their stay.

Airbnb challenged certain “host-free” claims made in a commercial featuring Nick Saban and in two billboard advertisements.

NAD found that the challenged Nick Saban commercial, which ends with the statement “when other vacation rentals make you share your turf with a host, try one you have all to yourself,” conveys the message that Vrbo competitors, like Airbnb, always require cohabitation with hosts.

Because Airbnb does offer “host-free” rental options, NAD concluded that the message is unsupported and recommended that Vrbo discontinue the challenged “host-free” claim or modify it to avoid conveying the message that competitors such as Airbnb always have hosts that cohabitate with guests during their stay.

NAD further found that the claim “What do you call an Airbnb without a host? – Vrbo” did not convey the message that Airbnb always has hosts that cohabitate with travelers during their stay.

Regarding the “never has hosts” billboard claim, NAD found the claim supported as it accurately conveys that Vrbo only offers rental options that are not shared by a guest with a host.

In its advertiser statement, Vrbo stated that it “will comply with NAD’s recommendation” and “thanks the National Advertising Division for its prompt review of the matter.”

