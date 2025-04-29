The Future of Sports Fandom Starts Today

FreeRaceHorse.com Launches the First Fan-Focused, Fully Interactive Sports Platform

FELTON, Del., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, FreeRaceHorse.com officially launches its beta 1.0 platform, rewriting the rules of sports engagement. For the first time ever, fans can own a real racehorse (for free), vote on daily care, watch exclusive livestreams, and dive into premium, studio-quality content that brings the journey of these horses to life.

This is not fantasy. This is not passive viewership.

This is the next era of fandom—where ownership, emotional connection, and real-time participation collide.

“You don’t just watch. You own,” said Michael Calderone, CEO and Founder. “That shift—from spectator to stakeholder—is what will transform not just racing, but the way all sports should interact with their fans.”

The Funnel Is Wide Open—And So Is the Barn Door

Fans start with a free racehorse, becoming part of an immersive system built to entertain, educate, and engage. App features:

Live access to 50+ 5K-powered camera streams





Voting power on horse care decisions —from workouts to post-training treats





—from workouts to post-training treats AI-driven fan engaging content





Gamified profiles, purse share tracking, and milestone badges



But what truly sets FreeRaceHorse.com apart is its original programming—a lineup of broadcast-quality shows.

Where Ownership Meets Storytelling

FreeRaceHorse.com isn’t just streaming horses—it’s producing some of the most dynamic equine content ever created, driven by real emotion, cinematic visuals, and raw authenticity.

These are just a few of the featured shows available to users at launch:

RAW – Behind-the-scenes, unfiltered, unscripted. If it happens, it’s captured.





– Behind-the-scenes, unfiltered, unscripted. If it happens, it’s captured. Beyond The Race – Deep, dramatic, episodic storytelling that chronicles each horse’s journey from obscurity to glory.





– Deep, dramatic, episodic storytelling that chronicles each horse’s journey from obscurity to glory. Ready To Win – High-octane, adrenaline-pumping pre-race energy that puts fans trackside as the tension builds.





– High-octane, adrenaline-pumping pre-race energy that puts fans trackside as the tension builds. Emotional Chapters – Intimate, beautifully shot stories capturing the connection between horses and their caretakers. Bring tissues.





– Intimate, beautifully shot stories capturing the connection between horses and their caretakers. Bring tissues. Bet You Didn’t Know – Quick-hit, fun, educational breakdowns of the sport’s most surprising quirks.





– Quick-hit, fun, educational breakdowns of the sport’s most surprising quirks. VET CONNECT – Get eye-opening insights into behavior, care, and the incredible instincts of these athletes. Educational, entertaining, and packed with “aha!” moments.





– Get eye-opening insights into behavior, care, and the incredible instincts of these athletes. Educational, entertaining, and packed with “aha!” moments. …And More Coming Weekly – With a full production team and on-premise editing suite, new content is rolling out constantly.



“We built a sports network inside a training facility,” Calderone says. “This is ESPN, Netflix, and Animal Planet rolled into one—and it’s never been done before.”

For the Industry, It’s a Wake-Up Call

FreeRaceHorse.com addresses racing’s biggest challenges—aging fanbases, declining betting handles, and outdated media strategies—with a fan-first, Horse care-focus, digitally native model. It elevates the horse, amplifies the story, and gives fans the seat at the table they’ve always wanted. Horse racing goes from a back seat gambling option to a cutting edge entertainment industry.

And while it starts with harness racing, the model is built to scale far beyond it.

About FreeRaceHorse.com

FreeRaceHorse.com is the first fan-focused, AI-powered sports entertainment platform that lets users experience the thrill of racehorse ownership from anywhere in the world. With livestreams, voting, original content, and gamified interaction, it creates an emotional, transparent, and fully immersive sports journey.

The company operates from a state-of-the-art facility in Felton, Delaware, featuring:

One of the largest green screen studios in North America





A full broadcast production and editing suite using cutting-edge AV technology





50+ live cameras streaming 24/7





streaming 24/7 An Advanced Starlink-powered infrastructure for seamless global connectivity



At FreeRaceHorse.com, fans don’t just watch—they own. They engage. They connect.

This is sports, redefined.

Media & Investor Access

Photos and quality videos available upon request. Private media tours (virtual or in-person) are available by request. Latest features: USA Today article and Take a look at what DRF (Daily Racing Form) recently wrote about us. Come see what the future of sports looks like—from the inside of the stall to the edge of the starting gate.

