INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. - ADVM

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Adverum" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADVM).

The investigation concerns whether Adverum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 31, 2025, Adverum disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “certain of the Company’s previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to non-cash errors identified in the accounting for tenant improvement allowances associated with an operating lease and sublease related to a building in North Carolina (the ‘NC Premises’).” Accordingly, Adverum announced that it will restate its “financial statements as of and for the years ended December 31, 2022 and 2023, included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 . . . , as well as the unaudited condensed consolidated quarterly financial information for the quarterly periods in the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2024.”

On this news, Adverum’s stock price fell $0.54 per share, or 12.36% to close at $3.83 per share on April 1, 2025.

