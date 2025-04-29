ENR FutureTech 2025 Unites AEC and Silicon Valley to Bridge the Innovation Gap

The Premier construction technology conference starts with a Welcome Reception and a showcase spotlighting late-stage startup innovators.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENR FutureTech 2025 , the industry's premier construction technology conference, is set to return to San Francisco from May 05-07, bringing together global leaders from the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors alongside top innovators from Silicon Valley. With a mission to bridge the innovation gap that has long challenged the construction industry, ENR FutureTech 2025 will kick off with an exclusive Welcome Reception designed to ignite collaboration and idea-sharing.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Despite accounting for 13% of global GDP , the construction sector is still playing catch-up in digital adoption, according to the World Economic Forum. Global inefficiencies in construction processes also contribute to more than $1.6 trillion in lost value annually . ENR FutureTech 2025 arrives at a critical moment for the industry, offering a platform where leaders, innovators, and disruptors can converge to advance technology solutions that will transform how projects are designed, built, and delivered.

The conference's Welcome Reception will set the tone for the days ahead, offering attendees a relaxed yet dynamic environment to network, discuss emerging challenges, and cultivate the partnerships that will drive the future of construction technology. Open exclusively to registered attendees, on Monday, May 05 , the Reception promises to jumpstart meaningful conversations across sectors.

"ENR FutureTech 2025 is about more than showcasing new technologies; it's about sparking real connections that will change how we build," says Scott Seltz, Publisher of ENR . "By bringing the best minds from AEC and Silicon Valley together, we're creating an environment where the future of our industry isn't just discussed — it's shaped."

FutureTech will feature a dedicated spotlight on late-stage startups that are already delivering transformative solutions to real-world AEC challenges. These companies represent the next wave of practical innovation that is actively reshaping the construction industry in the field. Design firms, contractors and venture capital companies will have a front row seat to what’s on the horizon, while a new generation of founders will benefit from networking and learning from the larger, more established construction tech firms who sponsor FutureTech.

These startups include:

elas : Specializes in ERP software tailored for service-based industries, replacing inefficient paper and Excel processes with precision automation.

: Specializes in ERP software tailored for service-based industries, replacing inefficient paper and Excel processes with precision automation. Instatiq :: A spin-off of the Putzmeister group, developing mobile 3D construction printing technology utilizing ready-mix concrete and a converted boom truck platform.

:: A spin-off of the Putzmeister group, developing mobile 3D construction printing technology utilizing ready-mix concrete and a converted boom truck platform. E2M2M : Software built for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and beyond

: Software built for Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and beyond Rugged Robotics : Creators of the Mark1 robot, which prints layout and design details directly onto concrete floors, streamlining the construction process.

: Creators of the Mark1 robot, which prints layout and design details directly onto concrete floors, streamlining the construction process. Workorb AI : Automates knowledge management, marketing, and proposal workflows for architecture and engineering firms, making critical data AI-ready.

: Automates knowledge management, marketing, and proposal workflows for architecture and engineering firms, making critical data AI-ready. Zebel : The most modern and comprehensive cost estimating software platform for GCs and developers, designed to move preconstruction away from spreadsheets.

These companies embody the spirit of ENR FutureTech, combining deep industry knowledge with innovation to drive meaningful change. Their presence underscores the conference’s mission to bridge gaps and build a smarter, more connected future for the construction industry.

Produced by Engineering News-Record, the most trusted voice in the construction industry for over 150 years, ENR FutureTech 2025 will feature insightful keynotes, thought-provoking panels, hands-on demos, and immersive networking experiences designed to equip attendees with tools to drive innovation, productivity, and resilience across projects and organizations.

For the full speaker lineup, agenda, and registration, please visit the website here .

About ENR FutureTech:

ENR FutureTech is the premier forum for architecture, engineering, and construction professionals to discover the emerging technologies and advancements revolutionizing industry productivity, safety, and profitability. Produced annually by ENR—the most trusted authority in engineering and construction news, FutureTech embodies the media brand’s legacy of integrity and insight. The event showcases thought-provoking keynotes, expert-led panels, hands-on workshops, and cutting-edge exhibitions, all centered around the latest innovations shaping the future of construction. Learn more: https://bit.ly/ENR-FutureTech

For media queries and other information about the event, please contact:

Press Contact:

Girish Jaggi

Senior Account Manager

The MicDrop Agency

girish@themicdropagency.com

+1 (289) 623 3627

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.