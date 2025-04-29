LATAM Nearshoring Pioneer AssureSoft Expands Operations with New Development Center in Santa Cruz

This investment reinforces AssureSoft‘s vision of on-site collaboration to uphold a strong company culture and ensure high-quality software solutions that meet the highest security standards for its clients.

SANTA CRUZ DE LA SIERRA, Bolivia, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureSoft, a nearshore software outsourcing company with operations in Latin America and the United States, has announced the opening of a new development center in Santa Cruz, Bolivia's primary economic hub.

This investment reflects the company’s sustainable growth and responds to the evolving needs of businesses across the board, as nearshore outsourcing has become an increasingly adopted strategy for delivering high-quality software projects efficiently. According to Verified Market Research® , the Software Outsourcing Market is estimated to reach a valuation of USD 897.9 Billion in 2031—a CAGR of 5.49% from 2024 to 2031.

AssureSoft’s new development center is located in the iconic Green Tower, Bolivia’s most modern and technologically advanced building. Santa Cruz is a vibrant city that contributes nearly 35% of Bolivia's gross domestic product (GDP) and receives over 40% of the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI), underscoring its status as an economic powerhouse in the region.

“Looking back to 2006 when we founded AssureSoft, we were one of the few Latin American companies in the software outsourcing business. After 19 years, we’re proud to have established a solid network of development centers and offices across six cities,” said Daniel Gumucio, CEO of AssureSoft. “Our new office in Santa Cruz allows us to tap into the region’s exceptional tech talent pool while delivering world-class, reliable solutions that drive real value for our clients.”

Building on a Solid Foundation

AssureSoft has maintained a steady 35% annual growth rate over the past five years, reflecting a solid foundation and a company built for the long term. With more than 500 engineers across Latin America, AssureSoft plans to hire over 200 developers in the next two years to meet the growing demand for outsourced skilled tech talent. In Q4-2024, AssureSoft reported a strong Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 73. Plus, over 25% of its clients have been active for more than five years—highlighting long-term relationships built on trust and results. The company’s approach emphasizes high-quality development and a culturally aligned workforce.

As AssureSoft continues to grow, it remains committed to upholding the highest standards of quality and information security. The ISO 27001:2022 certification reflects its robust approach to data protection and compliance across all development projects.

About AssureSoft

AssureSoft is a nearshore software outsourcing company with 19 years of experience. With a team of 500+ developers distributed across Latin America, the company provides tailored solutions to U.S. and Canada-based clients through staff augmentation, dedicated software development teams, and end-to-end software outsourcing services. AssureSoft’s headquarters are located in Miami; it operates offices in California and has development centers in four cities across Bolivia and Paraguay.

AssureSoft adheres to global standards in information security compliance and talent development. The company is ISO 27001:2022-certified and has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for four consecutive years. Discover more at www.assuresoft.com .

