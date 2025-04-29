remMD reveals Glow Guide, a smart mobility accessory combining location services and lighting to assist loved ones with memory loss and fall prevention at night

New York, New York, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- remMD announces the official launch of Glow Guide, a smart mobility accessory created to make nighttime movement safer and more manageable for individuals using canes, walkers, or wheelchairs. Designed by a physician with input from other healthcare professionals and caregivers, Glow Guide combines motion-activated lighting, Apple Find My integration, and a charging dock into one intuitive device. It offers added peace of mind for families concerned about loved ones who live with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke recovery, or limited mobility.



remMD Launches Glow Guide: A Smart Mobility Accessory Designed to Support Safer, Smarter Movement for Aging Adults

Glow Guide acts as an automatic night light, flashlight, location detector, and cane stabilizer—ideal for users with low vision, memory challenges, or arthritis. Poor lighting and nighttime disorientation are among the leading causes of falls in older adults. Glow Guide directly addresses these risks by automating the lighting process and helping users locate their mobility aids without relying on memory or dexterity.

“For many caregivers, the biggest fear is a loved one falling in the middle of the night or getting lost,” said Dr. Susan Herson, CEO and Founder of remMD. “Glow Guide introduces a practical, user-friendly way to ease those fears by making nighttime mobility safer, smarter, and easier to manage.”

Key Features Include:

Soft Glow Night Light: Helps users locate mobility aids in dark rooms

Guiding Light: Motion-activated beam for nighttime navigation

Apple Find My Compatibility: Locate a loved one’s lost cane using location services with directions and sound alerts

Anti-Tip Design: Keeps canes upright on flat surfaces and furniture

Rechargeable Battery & Dock: A convenient station to hang and charge the Glow Guide overnight

Glow Guide is especially helpful for those at high risk of falls or confusion at night. It supports independent living and reduces the burden on caregivers by automating common tasks like turning on a light or locating a mobility device.

Developed by a veteran and female-owned business, Glow Guide was inspired by real caregiving challenges faced by its creators. “After both of my parents suffered strokes, I saw how difficult it was for them to move safely at night. That experience became the foundation for creating a tool that could truly make a difference,” the spokesperson added.

Glow Guide is available now, with a limited-time $25 off coupon. Learn more at https://remmd.com/

About remMD

remMD is a female-, veteran-, and MD-founded company dedicated to redefining mobility through innovative, practical solutions that promote safety, independence, and dignity. With a mission to enhance lives through smart design and community support, remMD empowers individuals of all abilities—and the caregivers who support them—to move more confidently and live more fully. The company envisions a future where mobility devices are not just tools but empowering lifestyle accessories that reflect individuality and encourage connection. Through products like Glow Guide and a growing ecosystem of supportive resources, remMD is creating more good days for users and their families.

Dr. Susan Herson, MD remMD contact@remmd.com https://remmd.com/

