Get Fresh Buy Local at RI Grown Farmers Markets

Published on Tuesday, April 29, 2025

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) kicks off the weekly 2025 RI Grown Farmers Market Season this weekend, running through early autumn. Starting this weekend, shoppers can visit the RI Grown farmers market at Goddard Memorial State Park, held every Friday from 9 AM – 1 PM through Oct. 10, or the RI Grown farmers market at Fishermen’s Memorial State Park, every Sunday from 8:30 AM to 12 PM through Oct. 12, for locally grown, fresh food.

Early season offerings include plants, flowers, RI Seafood, spring vegetables, honey, and maple syrup. More vendors and summer crops will be added as the season progresses. Consumers should keep a lookout for the RI Grown label, which certifies that a product was grown right here in the Ocean State. For more information on what locally grown foods are in season, follow RI Grown on Instagram @rigrown or Facebook @RIGrown.

“Going to a RI Grown farmers market is a great opportunity for consumers to buy fresh, delicious food directly from local farmers and food businesses,” said Governor Dan McKee. “I encourage all Rhode Islanders and visitors alike to support our state’s vibrant agriculture and food sector by enjoying our state’s abundance of sustainable, colorful, and locally grown produce.”

“Farmers markets support access to healthy food and resilient local food systems,” said DEM Director Terry Gray. “Each farmers market season, DEM is thrilled to offer opportunities to purchase fresh and delicious RI Grown foods and support local farmers and food businesses at some of our beautiful state park locations.”

Shopping at a local farmers market supports Rhode Island's economy and a sustainable food system by connecting communities directly with farmers. There are many opportunities for consumers to find RI Grown products year-round, and DEM’s RI Grown webpage is chock-full of resources to help find Rhode Island grown products.

DEM supports RI’s green economy by helping local farmers and fishers grow their businesses, invest in critical infrastructure, provide farm incubation space to new farmers at Urban Edge Farm and Snake Den Farm.

Rhode Island has a vibrant farming network, with more than 1,000 farms and the highest percentage of beginning farmers in the country, according to the 2022 Census of Agriculture. From 2017 to 2022 both the number of farms and farmland grew, demonstrating strong support for local agriculture and food throughout the state. Supporting local farms boosts our economy, protects the environment, and strengthens food security.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates.