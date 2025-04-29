STATEMENT FROM COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISING USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS’ FIRST 100 DAYS OF ACCOMPLISHMENTS

"I am immensely proud of the exceptional leadership U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins has displayed in the first 100 days of her administration. Secretary Rollins has demonstrated to the world that she embraces President Donald J. Trump's bold vision of prioritizing America and its farmers. From the very beginning, Secretary Rollins engaged actively, traveling nationwide to connect with producers and agricultural organizations to understand their needs firsthand.

She wasted no time taking decisive action to address key issues facing American agriculture. Her leadership led to swift and long-overdue efforts to confront the mistreatment of U.S. producers by Mexico. Whether demanding fair treatment for U.S. aircraft combating the New World Screwworm outbreak or securing a historic $280 million grant agreement for Texas farmers impacted by Mexico’s failure to meet its water delivery obligations under the 1944 Treaty, Secretary Rollins has tirelessly defended the interests of America’s farmers and ranchers.

Thanks to Secretary Rollins’ direction, the USDA is ensuring that American taxpayer dollars are used responsibly, making certain that federal benefits go to American citizens, not illegal immigrants. Her leadership in issuing new verification guidelines for SNAP eligibility and eliminating programs sends a strong message: the days of unchecked fraud are over.

In light of the shortcomings of the Biden Administration, it was time for someone to take action. I commend President Trump and Secretary Rollins for their steadfastness, fulfillment of promises, and dedication to the individuals who sustain the world's food and clothing needs. They are prioritizing farmers and reinstating fairness and accountability in American agriculture."