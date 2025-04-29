STATEMENT FROM TEXAS AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER SID MILLER COMMENDING USDA SECRETARY BROOKE ROLLINS’ LEADERSHIP TO COMBAT NEW WORLD SCREWWORM THREAT

"I fully support U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the USDA’s recent appeal to Mexico about their limitations on USDA aircraft and customs duties for eradication equipment, which significantly hinder the U.S. response to the New World Screwworm outbreak. Given the extensive assistance our federal government offers Mexico to combat this issue, collaborative efforts should be mutual. The escalating threat just south of our border, exacerbated by Mexico's barriers to our response teams and equipment, now presents a serious and urgent risk to Texas and American agriculture. Each day that we lose operational ground strengthens this deadly threat's foothold.

Earlier this year, I shared my concerns regarding the Biden Administration’s tendency to overreact, overspend, and overlook the real dynamics on the ground when facing agricultural threats. I cautioned against their premature shutdowns at the border, which created economic strain on our cattle and beef industry. Today, I still stand behind the need for a measured, calculated approach to the allocation of funds and national resources against any threat.

I want to emphasize that protecting the health of our livestock industry has always been—and continues to be—my top priority. Although I am wary of excessive federal intervention, I acknowledge that decisive, focused actions are necessary when there’s a growing threat to our food supply, rural economy, and public confidence. We must not underestimate the New World Screwworm threat as well, which begins with complete cooperation from Mexico on this initiative.

We need complete operational control over eradication programs in Mexico and must eliminate any customs obstacles that hinder the movement of essential equipment and personnel. If Mexico fails to act swiftly in collaborating with us on this emergency response, we may have to reinstate restrictions on livestock imports to protect the Texas and American herds from catastrophic losses.

Ultimately, American agriculture is committed to upholding our livestock's well-being and our ranchers' financial stability.”